Deer are no joke in New Jersey, especially after the latest tragedy that occurred in Galloway Township (more on that story here).

And with New Jersey's rut season in full swing, it's important to be extra cautious on our roads. More specifically, during dusk and dawn (although deer can run out into the road at any point during the day or night).

Throughout the week, our talk hosts have been talking about the Galloway incident and asking you about your encounters with deer. What I found particularly interesting was how some of you try to be proactive when approaching deer.

One that really stood out to me was the woman who said she's constantly beeping her horn as she drives to give the deer a chance to hear it and get out of the way. And although it may sound funny on the surface, I truly do believe this can help prevent a crash.

I don't know if studies have been done on this, but I will say I can relate as I'll often tap my horn too when approaching deer that appear in the way.

But one other thing I do when approaching deer is that I make sure I turn my high beams off. In my opinion, I believe this makes it easier for the deer to get out of the way, and here's why.

Mike Brant TSM A deer in the snow

A deer in headlights

When you search for this, I noticed a lot of sources tell you to put your high beams on. And while driving at night, I do agree, as long as I'm not blinding another car.

But when I approach deer, I always turn the highs off and put the low beams on. And this is where I break from what most search engines tell you to do (again, this seems to work for me, which is why I'm sharing it with you).

When a deer is caught off guard at night by high beams, it can temporarily stun them. Think about when a bright light is suddenly turned on after being in the dark. It's often way too bright at first to see until your eyes adjust.

Well, that's what happens with deer. From what I know about the subject, flipping the low beams on gives them a better chance of seeing you and getting out of the way sooner before it's too late. That, and also tapping on the horn so they can hear the vehicle approaching.

Group of wild deer standing in forest at night. (Getty Images) Group of wild deer standing in forest at night. (Getty Images)

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

That time I hit a deer with the NJ 101.5 big yellow van during rut season Deer can be dangerous on our roadways in New Jersey. Not just during rut season, but any time of year. Here's my story of when I hit one while driving the New Jersey 101.5 big yellow van. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.