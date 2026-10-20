Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Galloway Township police shield (Gallloway police) Galloway Township police shield

🚨A deer struck by a car flew into a Galloway woman's windshield, killing her Monday morning

🚨The crash happened on Moss Mill Road near Frankfurt Avenue, according to police.

🚨It was the second fatal crash in Galloway in two days.

GALLOWAY — A woman was killed Monday morning when a deer struck by another vehicle flew into her windshield — the second fatal crash in the township in two days.

A 30-year-old Egg Harbor City man struck a deer around 8:35 a.m. on Moss Mill Road while heading east near Frankfurt Avenue, according to Galloway police. The impact sent the deer into a Kia wagon driven by a 69-year-old Galloway woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash serves as a reminder to watch for deer on and around roads, especially during dawn and dusk, when deer activity is highest.

"If you encounter wildlife on the road, try to brake firmly in your lane rather than swerving sharply, which can cause loss of vehicle control or secondary collisions," the department said in a statement.

Springfield (Union County) Township Committee special meeting Friday, October 16, 2026 ( Springfield, New Jersey (Union County) via YouTube) Springfield (Union County) Township Committee special meeting Friday, October 16, 2026

✅Police chief John Cook with more than 37 years on the job was placed on leave

✅Township officials have not publicly disclosed a reason

✅Capt. John Rachel has been named officer in charge of the department

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — A Union County police chief with more than 37 years on the force has been placed on administrative leave after township officials decided to bring undisclosed disciplinary charges against him.

The Springfield Township Committee placed Chief John Cook on leave during a special meeting on Friday, with much of the discussion held behind closed doors. The committee also approved a resolution naming Capt. Jonathan Rachel as officer in charge of the department.

The committee did not disclose the nature of the charges, citing confidentiality requirements involving personnel matters and internal affairs information.

In a statement read at the end of the meeting, the committee said it had considered whether the matter could be resolved without formal charges but ultimately decided that was not a responsible option.

“The Committee did not reach the decision to administratively charge our police chief lightly. It considered whether the matter could be resolved without formal charges and regrets that it concluded there was no responsible alternative to bringing them,” the committee said.

Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook) Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook)

🚲 E-bike rules could change again: A new bill would exempt certain riders from registration and insurance requirements under New Jersey's controversial law.

⚠️ Deadly crashes fueled the crackdown: Fatal e-bike collisions involving teenagers in Somers Point and Scotch Plains intensified calls for tougher regulations.

💰 Relief for some riders: Seniors, people with disabilities, commuters and lower-income residents could qualify for exemptions.

New Jersey's controversial e-bike law could be getting another overhaul, just months after tougher regulations took effect. New legislation would exempt certain riders from some of the state's licensing-related paperwork, registration and insurance requirements. Under the proposal, riders 62 and older, people with disabilities, those using e-bikes for work or commuting, and residents meeting income eligibility requirements would qualify for exemptions from registration and, where applicable, insurance. The bill would not eliminate driver's license requirements. Critics of the existing law argue that treating low-speed electric bicycles like more powerful motorized vehicles creates unnecessary costs and barriers for people who depend on them for transportation.

The debate comes amid continuing concerns about deadly e-bike crashes involving young riders. In July 2025, a 14-year-old boy riding an e-bike was struck and killed by a driver in Somers Point. A few months later, a 22-year-old man died after his e-bike was struck by a van in Orange. Just two days later, a 13-year-old riding an e-bike was killed in Scotch Plains after a collision with a landscaping truck. Those tragedies helped prompt lawmakers to approve sweeping restrictions, signed into law by former Governor Phil Murphy in January. The law requires e-bike registration and licensing, restricts younger riders and imposes insurance requirements on certain motorized bicycles.

Supporters of tougher regulations argue that the growing popularity, speed and power of electric bicycles demand stronger safety protections, particularly for children. But bicycle advocates and retailers contend the law goes too far, penalizing people who ride relatively slow pedal-assist bicycles while doing little to address dangerous driving. The proposed exemptions represent an effort to ease the financial burden on certain riders without abandoning the state's broader safety crackdown. For now, the legislation remains a proposal, and the existing restrictions remain in place.

Photo by Andy Makely on Unsplash, Sussex County Tech High School (Google Maps), Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash a street light with a cloudy sky in the background

🏈 Sussex County Tech is New Jersey’s only finalist in T-Mobile’s “Friday Night 5G Lights” competition.

💡 The high school has earned $30,000 so far and hopes to upgrade its football goalposts and install field lights.

➡️ Supporters can vote for free once daily through Oct. 25, with a $1 million home field upgrade still in play.

SPARTA — One New Jersey school is left in the running but needs the public’s help to win thousands of dollars in the T-Mobile “Friday Night 5G Lights” competition.

Sussex County Technical School is the state’s only Division Finalist, as one of ten schools left standing in the East. There’s also South, Midwest and West divisions, for a total of 40 schools competing.

The county-run school serves more than 700 students from across 24 Sussex County municipalities.

Career and technical programs and opportunities of Sussex Tech have been commended by local families and educators, alike. It offers 17 full time Career and Technical Education programs.

One thing the school could use are lights for its football field.

The team plays home games on Saturday afternoons, since Friday night lights aren’t an option without them.

Even before the grand prize, getting to the Division Finals would mean winnings to put toward installing updated goalposts.

The school has already earned $30,000 in the competition, including a $25,000 award received Saturday.

If Sussex Tech advances, the school has the opportunity to win $250,000, a Gronk Fitness weight room makeover, and a $5,000 “Big Deal Student Leadership Award” for one deserving student.

Advancing would also move the school one step closer to competing for the $1 million Grand Prize home field upgrade and tailgate party.

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest A look back at Six Flag's Great Adventures Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Asbury Park and the perfect summer day in the summer of '26! EJ did a broadcast from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio on Saturday August 15, 2026. Asbury Park was hopping! The beach and boardwalk were busy well into the evening with low humidity, sunny cloudless skies and a surf temp of 78° and a light breezy air temp of 80°! EJ felt the need to take a walk and document it! Enjoy the photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.