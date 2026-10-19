🚨A deer struck by a car flew into a Galloway woman's windshield, killing her Monday morning

🚨The crash happened on Moss Mill Road near Frankfurt Avenue, according to police.

🚨It was the second fatal crash in Galloway in two days.

GALLOWAY — A woman was killed Monday morning when a deer struck by another vehicle flew into her windshield — the second fatal crash in the township in two days.

A 30-year-old Egg Harbor City man struck a deer around 8:35 a.m. on Moss Mill Road while heading east near Frankfurt Avenue, according to Galloway police. The impact sent the deer into a Kia wagon driven by a 69-year-old Galloway woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash serves as a reminder to watch for deer on and around roads, especially during dawn and dusk, when deer activity is highest.

"If you encounter wildlife on the road, try to brake firmly in your lane rather than swerving sharply, which can cause loss of vehicle control or secondary collisions," the department said in a statement.

Galloway has now seen two fatal crashes in two days

The collision was the 26th fatal crash in Atlantic County this year, according to State Police records.

It was also the second fatal crash in Galloway in two days. In the earlier crash, a Toyota sedan turning onto Aloe Street from Breman Street was struck by a Ford Mustang passing another vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old Egg Harbor City woman, was not hurt. The driver of the Mustang, a 20-year-old man, was killed when the car slammed into a utility pole.

Police did not disclose the identities of the drivers involved in either crash.

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