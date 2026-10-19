🏈 Sussex County Tech is New Jersey’s only finalist in T-Mobile’s “Friday Night 5G Lights” competition.

💡 The high school has earned $30,000 so far and hopes to upgrade its football goalposts and install field lights.

➡️ Supporters can vote for free once daily through Oct. 25, with a $1 million home field upgrade still in play.

SPARTA — One New Jersey school is left in the running but needs the public’s help to win thousands of dollars in the T-Mobile “Friday Night 5G Lights” competition.

Sussex County Technical School is the state’s only Division Finalist, as one of ten schools left standing in the East. There’s also South, Midwest and West divisions, for a total of 40 schools competing.

The county-run school serves more than 700 students from across 24 Sussex County municipalities.

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Sussex Tech wants lights for its football field

Career and technical programs and opportunities of Sussex Tech have been commended by local families and educators, alike. It offers 17 full time Career and Technical Education programs.

One thing the school could use are lights for its football field.

The team plays home games on Saturday afternoons, since Friday night lights aren’t an option without them.

Sussex County Tech High School (Google Maps) Sussex County Tech High School (Google Maps)

Competition winnings could help upgrade goalposts

Even before the grand prize, getting to the Division Finals would mean winnings to put toward installing updated goalposts.

The school has already earned $30,000 in the competition, including a $25,000 award received Saturday.

A $1 million home field upgrade is still within reach

If Sussex Tech advances, the school has the opportunity to win $250,000, a Gronk Fitness weight room makeover, and a $5,000 “Big Deal Student Leadership Award” for one deserving student.

Advancing would also move the school one step closer to competing for the $1 million Grand Prize home field upgrade and tailgate party.

How to vote for Sussex County Technical School

Voting is open through Oct. 25, to see who makes the Division Finals.

Supporters can cast one free vote daily online, here.

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