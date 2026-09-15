☑️Sussex GOP Chair Joseph Labarbera faces charges after a reported road rage incident

☑️The driver told police his 18-month-old daughter was in the direct line of fire

☑️Democrats want Labarbera out, while GOP leaders are calling for a leave of absence

STILLWATER — A road rage confrontation involving a gun and an 18-month-old child led to the arrest of Sussex County Republican Chairman Joseph Labarbera on Saturday, according to court documents.

New Jersey Globe was first to report that Labarbera was arrested Saturday and released Sunday by a municipal judge after pleading not guilty. He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering a child by a non-caretaker, aggravated assault with a firearm, and unjustified display of a gun by a gun permit carrier.

The affidavit in the arrest obtained by New Jersey 101.5 shows the driver of a Kia Telluride told State Police he was being tailgated by a Mercedes SUV driven by Labarbera and pulled over to allow him to pass. Labarbera pulled over and, during an argument, pointed a Sig Sauer P365X at him and threatened to shoot, the driver told a 911 operator. He also told the troopers who responded that his 18-month-old daughter was in the direct line of fire.

Both drivers called 911, with Labarbera telling the operator that he had a permit to carry a gun.

What the drivers told police

State Police, who provided local police coverage for Stillwater, located both vehicles and frisked the drivers. No weapons were found on either driver, but Labarbera told troopers his gun was in the center console of his vehicle, according to the affidavit. Troopers found it and removed it.

Labarbera told troopers he was following the Kia at two or three car lengths behind and stopped to check on the driver of the Telluride when he stopped in the middle of the road with his hazards on. Labarbera said the driver called him an "asshole" and threatened to shoot him, which led him to unholster his weapon, according to the documents. Troopers did not find a gun in the Kia.

Political pressure grows after arrest

The Sussex County Democratic Committee on Monday demanded that Labarbera resign, calling the allegation "deeply disturbing" and "particularly egregious" because a child was present and the incident involved an influential "high profile political leadership."

LaBarbera told NJ.com in a text that he did nothing wrong and accused the driver of "trying to audition for the victim role in a play he himself created."

In a statement to the New Jersey Globe, state Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort and Commissioners Jill Space, Jack DeGroot, Chris Carney, Alan Henderson and David Silverthorne called for Labarbera to take a leave of absence to focus on his legal issues.

The Republican officials said Labarbera should step aside temporarily while he deals with the allegations, according to the New Jersey Globe.

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