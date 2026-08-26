⚠️ John Kane faces six charges involving a 15-year-old victim, police said.

➡️ Investigators say Kane first contacted the teen on Grindr and then Snapchat.

🔴 The victim came forward to police on May 13.

A 39-year-old head wrestling coach at a private prep school in Essex County is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old victim, four months ago.

John Kane, of Sparta, has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Kane was the head wrestling coach at Newark Academy in Livingston, having taken over the varsity program for the 2025-2026 school year.

The victim was not a student at the private school, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

On May 13, the teen came forward and gave a statement to police.

John Kane, of Sparta, is charged with four counts of sexual assault (Essex County Prosecutor's Office) NJ prep school wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting teen victim - John Kane of Sparta is charged with four counts of sexual assault

Police say coach first contacted unknown teen on Grindr

Kane first contacted the victim on the app, Grinder, before switching to chatting on Snapchat, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Kane is accused of picking up the victim on April 26 in a blue SUV with a Livingston wrestling sticker on a window, driving to a parking lot at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

He parked and offered the teen “vape products” before climbing into the back seat and making sexual advances on the victim, the same affidavit said.

Ultimately, Kane is accused of forcing the teen to perform oral sex, and then assaulting the victim in the same manner.

The victim then asked to be driven home.

Photo by Shutter Speed on Unsplash black samsung galaxy smartphone on brown wooden table

Victim's mother captured Snapchat exchange

Within the next week on May 7, Kane sent a message on Snapchat, which the victim’s mother saw and replied to — taking a screenshot of the defendant’s response, the affidavit said.

Once the investigation was underway, looking at a photo taken by the victim, a detective involved in the case recognized Kane as a fellow graduate of Livingston High School.

Kane was also previously involved with the Livingston Youth Wrestling Program, the West Essex Regional School District, the Township of Livingston, and The Work Family Connection, an after-school program that services Morris, Warren, Union, Somerset, and Hunterdon Counties.

Newark Academy prep school in Livingston (Google Maps) NJ prep school wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting teen victim - Newark Academy prep school in Livingston Google Maps

Newark Academy is a co-ed, college preparatory school for grades 6-12. Base tuition this year costs $55,525, according to online records.

It was not yet publicly disclosed when Kane's employment ended at Newark Academy.

New Jersey 101.5 requested comment from the Head of School on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with potential information on the investigation is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

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