Why these Ocean County shore towns are the most expensive

In addition to getting homes sold quickly and for the most return on your investment possible, real estate guru Rob Dekanski also keeps a blog. It offers expert insight into real estate matters in New Jersey.

He recently wrote about the wealthiest Jersey Shore towns, which is something most of us dream of. What I especially liked about it was his take on not just which towns had the priciest homes, but what made the towns unique from each other.

I want to share four of the most coveted shore towns in Ocean County and what Rob says about them.

Bay Head, NJ via Google Street View Bay Head, NJ via Google Street View

Bay Head

Median home sale price $4 million.

If you’ve got the money and want to live at the Jersey Shore without all the tourist bait, this is for you. But blink and you’ll miss it.

Bay Head is only one-square mile and has a population of just about 1,200 people. What you’ll find: beaches, shops, restaurants, recreation. What you won’t find: the kind of boardwalks and tourist attractions that can make you hate living at the shore in summertime.

Also, a very walkable town.

Harvey Cedars, NJ via Google Street View Harvey Cedars, NJ via Google Street View

Harvey Cedars

Median home sale price $2.6 million

An even smaller population than Bay Head with only around 400 folks, this gem has luxurious homes and beautiful beach cottages. It sits on LBI and has a very strong sense of belonging and family due in part to so many community events held here.

Mantoloking, NJ via Google Street View Mantoloking, NJ via Google Street View

Mantoloking

Median home sale price $3.3 million.

If you want a town that truly has it all, you may find it here. Not only is it one of the most affluent shore towns in the nation it has well-preserved architecture along with historical significance. Hey, South Jersey has Cape May, we can claim this.

Beach Haven, NJ via Google Street View Beach Haven, NJ via Google Street View

Beach Haven

Median home sale price $1.8 million.

How they pack so much into a town only one-square mile is beyond me. But in addition to the luxurious homes, it has Thundering Surf Water Park and Fantasy Island Amusement Park, along with easy bay access and water activities. There’s also somehow room for a thriving downtown district and an arts and entertainment hub. And with homes less pricey than other nearby towns. So it may be more attainable, you know, if you win the Pick 6 instead of Mega Millions.

To read more of Rob Dekanski’s blog on what’s special about Jersey Shore towns go here.

12 unconventional winter adventures at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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