New Yorkers and Detroiters can talk about their pizza being the “best” until they’re blue in the face, but we in New Jersey know that we’ve got them beat any day of the week.

Pizza pies in the Garden State are so good that they were praised in Food & Wine’s list of the most essential pies to try in the United States.

They looked at pies throughout the country to get a glimpse of what people are enjoying these days and narrowed it down to 27 of the best.

Two New Jersey pizzerias were highlighted on their ranking. Not shocking anyone: they have both been given high reviews by Barstool Sports’ “One Bite” reviewer, Dave Portnoy.

@breadandsaltbakery via Instagram @breadandsaltbakery via Instagram

Though it started in Pittsburgh, Bread and Salt made the right choice to move to the Garden State and is now located at 435 Palisade Ave in Jersey City, NJ.

Their mozzarella pie stuck out to Food & Wine, because of the “airy, long-fermented dough and top-notch ingredients.”

They are open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m..

@breadandsaltbakery via Instagram @breadandsaltbakery via Instagram

New Jersey’s other contribution is a Jersey City staple.

It’s no surprise that Razza made the list, considering it has been crowned one of the best pizza joints in the nation many times.

Razza via Instagram Razza via Instagram

Food & Wine points out that their East Coast Margherita pie, with crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and a tangy crust is “perfect.”

Razza via Instagram Razza via Instagram

The next time you have a pizza night, you may want to put these spots on your list of places to check out. It’ll be worth every bite.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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