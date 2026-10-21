Two Jersey City pizzerias make Food and Wine’s list of best pies nationwide
New Yorkers and Detroiters can talk about their pizza being the “best” until they’re blue in the face, but we in New Jersey know that we’ve got them beat any day of the week.
Pizza pies in the Garden State are so good that they were praised in Food & Wine’s list of the most essential pies to try in the United States.
They looked at pies throughout the country to get a glimpse of what people are enjoying these days and narrowed it down to 27 of the best.
Two New Jersey pizzerias were highlighted on their ranking. Not shocking anyone: they have both been given high reviews by Barstool Sports’ “One Bite” reviewer, Dave Portnoy.
Bread and Salt
Though it started in Pittsburgh, Bread and Salt made the right choice to move to the Garden State and is now located at 435 Palisade Ave in Jersey City, NJ.
Their mozzarella pie stuck out to Food & Wine, because of the “airy, long-fermented dough and top-notch ingredients.”
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Bread and Salt: 8.2
They are open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m..
New Jersey’s other contribution is a Jersey City staple.
Razza Pizza Artigianale
It’s no surprise that Razza made the list, considering it has been crowned one of the best pizza joints in the nation many times.
Food & Wine points out that their East Coast Margherita pie, with crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and a tangy crust is “perfect.”
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Razza: 8.1
The next time you have a pizza night, you may want to put these spots on your list of places to check out. It’ll be worth every bite.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.