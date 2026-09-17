Even if you're still a fan of local summer in New Jersey, you can embrace early fall at the same time.

Sure, it's a blast to enjoy a quieter beach day along the Shore, while temperatures are still warmer and it's not yet dark at 5 p.m.

But for me, there is a special joy in that first few sips of a seasonal drink.

Gazing at some sunflowers and maybe taking a few home, as well as a hearty gourd or tiny pumpkin, this early on.

I'm not a savvy enough gardener to mess around with having other seasonal flowers this early on — as they typically wither before October first with our wildly fluctuating weather.

I bought some mums last fall and loved them. But I killed them in a few weeks. Sigh. (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Mum fall flowers

So, for me it's especially enjoyable to visit one of our many family-run farms in the Garden State, to "carve out" some early fall fun.

No matter how crazy a family's schedule gets — there are enough options to squeeze in at least a quick trip to a pumpkin patch, to really bring in the arrival of autumn.

Here is a round up of 16 spots in New Jersey — don't see your favorite?

Share it with us, below!

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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