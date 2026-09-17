The ultimate guide to New Jersey fall fun: Sunflowers, corn mazes and pumpkins
Even if you're still a fan of local summer in New Jersey, you can embrace early fall at the same time.
Sure, it's a blast to enjoy a quieter beach day along the Shore, while temperatures are still warmer and it's not yet dark at 5 p.m.
But for me, there is a special joy in that first few sips of a seasonal drink.
Gazing at some sunflowers and maybe taking a few home, as well as a hearty gourd or tiny pumpkin, this early on.
I'm not a savvy enough gardener to mess around with having other seasonal flowers this early on — as they typically wither before October first with our wildly fluctuating weather.
So, for me it's especially enjoyable to visit one of our many family-run farms in the Garden State, to "carve out" some early fall fun.
No matter how crazy a family's schedule gets — there are enough options to squeeze in at least a quick trip to a pumpkin patch, to really bring in the arrival of autumn.
Here is a round up of 16 spots in New Jersey — don't see your favorite?
Share it with us, below!
NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
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