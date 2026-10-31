Dave’s Hot Chicken expands to Somers Point with signature tenders and loaded shakes
Have you ever craved a chicken sandwich that - to quote Barenaked Ladies’ ‘One Week’ - is “so dangerous, you'll have to sign a waiver?”
If so, I have the restaurant for you.
I’ll get to the waiver in a moment, that wasn’t just a random ‘90s reference.
Atlantic County just got a whole lot spicier with the grand opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Somers Point, NJ.
Dave's Hot Chicken continues expansion in New Jersey
The popular chain posted on their social media page last week that the restaurant would have its opening on Oct. 30. So South Jersey residents can now see what the hype is about.
Started in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017 by three childhood friends, Dave’s Hot Chicken took off once people got a taste of what they had to offer.
Less than a decade later they have hundreds of locations not only in the U.S. but also Canada, the U.K., and the Middle East.
The spice-lovers’ fave is famous for its hot chicken tenders and sliders, in addition to mac and cheese, fries, ‘Dave’s sauce,’ and top-loaded shakes.
All locations serve halal chicken and vegetarian options.
Even if you’re not someone who seeks out heat, you can still enjoy the chicken, there are varying levels of spice:
🌶️ No spice / Not hot
🌶️ Lite mild
🌶️ Mild
🌶️ Medium
🌶️ Hot
🌶️ Extra hot
🌶️ Reaper
Sign me up for the “extra hot,” but to be honest, I am interested in the “reaper” sauce. That level of heat is so spicy that it comes with a disclaimer on Dave’s website that you have to sign a release form.
That is dedication to the hot chicken game. I can’t help but respect it.
The newest Dave’s Hot Chicken location is now at 57A Bethel Road in Somers Point, NJ.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.