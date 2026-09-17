⚖️ A Camden County jury convicted a Winslow man of sexually abusing a young girl.

👧 The abuse began when the girl was 9 and continued for more than four years.

➡️ He faces at least 25 years in prison without parole on each first-degree count.

WINSLOW — A Camden County jury has convicted a local man of abusing a young girl for more than four years.

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Bryan Sisco-Downs, 39, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree child endangerment. According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, the Sept. 3 verdict came after a two-week trial.

MacAulay said the victim testified at trial, helping to secure Sisco-Downs's conviction.

Abuse began when girl was 9

Detectives found that Sisco-Downs had abused a young girl between December 2019 and October 2023.

On Oct. 16, 2023, the girl reported him to Winslow police, and Sisco-Downs was arrested that day. She was only 12 years old at the time; the sexual abuse had begun when she was 9 years old.

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Sisco-Downs faces at least 25 years in state prison without parole on each first-degree offense, MacAulay said. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2027.

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