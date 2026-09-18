We’ve been seeing the days get shorter little by little for the past few months, but the early darkness doesn’t fully smack you like a ton of bricks until Daylight Saving Time ends.

When do we move our clocks back in fall 2026?

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2026.

At that time, the clocks will ‘fall back’ to 1:00 a.m., giving us an extra hour of sleep.

Sure, mornings will get a little extra light, but that’s when we can expect the sun to start setting before most of us even leave work.

Photo by Katie Harp on Unsplash Clock, Fall

Don’t forget to change the clocks on your devices this November

While many of our household items (cellphones, computers, smart watches, etc.) will adjust to the new time automatically, don’t forget about the appliances that have to be changed manually.

I’m mainly referring to microwaves, ovens, old-fashioned clocks, and so on.

Don’t forget about the clock in your car either!

I can’t be the only one who has a slight panic attack getting into my car for the first time after a clock change leading me to re-evaluate my entire morning thinking I knew what time it is only to realize I just didn’t change the clock ahead of time.

The pre-Daylight Saving Time ending anxiety is already setting in.

America tried permanent daylight saving time once, in 1974. The experiment lasted ten months | photo by EJ America tried permanent daylight saving time once, in 1974. The experiment lasted ten months | photo by EJ

Be prepared this year by marking on your calendar and setting a reminder to set your clocks back an hour for Nov. 1, your future self will appreciate not having a freak out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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