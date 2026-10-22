New Jersey is full of great small towns, and now one of them is getting some big national recognition.

The Most Underrated Town In New Jersey

It’s hard for all the great towns in New Jersey to get all the attention they deserve. There are so many great ones to choose from.

And there are wonderful small towns like Spring Lake, Princeton, Red Bank, and Cape May that get a good bit of the spotlight.

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So it was refreshing for me to see that this New Jersey town is getting the national spotlight for a change.

This Great New Jersey Town Is Getting National Attention

I know that New Jersey places like the towns I mentioned above deserve the attention they get, but when Love Exploring chose the most underrated town in every state, their choice for the Garden State warmed my heart.

Read More: The Story Of Grovers Mill, New Jersey

They chose Frenchtown as the most underrated town in New Jersey, and anyone who has been there knows why.

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It’s one of the most adorable towns New Jersey has to offer, including its quaint charm and amazing cafes.

The Charm of Frenchtown, New Jersey

If you’ve never spent a crisp fall day walking through Frenchtown, you simply don’t know what you are missing.

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Make sure you put a day trip to Frenchtown on your bucket list. As the experts say, it’s the most underrated town in New Jersey.

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce