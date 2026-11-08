You're not alone if it still feels a little weird that the Giants and Jets technically play in New Jersey.

They've done it for years, but since they represent New York, sometimes we forget about it.

Even though the two teams play in the Garden State, they're not the team that New Jersey residents research the most. That would be the Philadelphia Eagles.

They lead New Jersey with 16.7% of statewide NFL searches. The Giants account for 12.2%, while the Jets make up 6.1%, according to livesportsontv.com.

So are there simply more Eagles fans in New Jersey? I wouldn't say that.

I think the fact that the Eagles have won two Super Bowls over the last ten years, coupled with the fact that in that stretch the Giants and Jets have been the two worst teams in the NFL, plays a big role in this.

Football has been over in North Jersey before the season has even started for a number of years now. Fans are going to lose interest in their team when they give them nothing to root for.

Meanwhile, South Jersey fans have been treated to competitive seasons every year for over a decade now. They're still interested in football when the winter months arrive. And they've hosted home playoff games three of the past four seasons. MetLife Stadium has one home playoff game in its existence.

So are the Eagles really what New Jersey cares the most about? The numbers don't lie, but I think their run of success has the most to do with it. This year might change some things.

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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