Your phone buzzes while you’re in line at ShopRite.

“Your package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address at the link.”

You did order something. Probably several somethings. This time of year, who didn’t?

That’s exactly what the scammers are counting on.

Earlier this year, my wife and I both got scam texts about unpaid traffic tickets and missed jury duty. Now it’s delivery problems.

The story changes, but the playbook doesn’t. They prey on your anxiety and pile on the urgency.

Respond now … or else!

With holiday shipping in full swing, fake delivery texts are about to be everywhere. They pose as USPS, UPS, FedEx or Amazon, and they all want the same thing: for you to tap the link.

A typical fake USPS text and the four giveaways to look for. (Graphic by Eric “EJ” Johnson/Townsquare Media) A typical fake USPS text and the four giveaways to look for. (Graphic by Eric “EJ” Johnson/Townsquare Media)

How to spot one

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the warning signs are:

It says you missed a delivery or need to update your address or ZIP code

It warns the package goes back to the sender if you don’t act fast

It promises one click fixes everything

Another version asks for a small fee before your package can be delivered. The Better Business Bureau warned NJ residents about that one earlier this year.

The biggest giveaway

The Postal Service doesn’t text you out of the blue. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, USPS only sends texts if you signed up for tracking with a tracking number. Even then, those texts never include a link.

That one fact rules out most of these texts.

Two tricks to watch for

Many of these texts tell you to reply “1” to get a secure link, or to copy the link into your browser.

Both are workarounds. Your phone often disables links from unknown senders, and replying tells the scammer your number is live.

If a text asks you to do either one, that alone tells you it’s fake.

What to do

Don’t tap the link, and don’t reply, not even with a “1.”

Check your order on the store’s website or app, or type in the carrier’s site yourself.

Forward the text to 7726 (SPAM) to report it to your phone carrier.

If it claims to be from USPS, email a screenshot showing the number and date to spam@uspis.gov.

Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Then delete it.

If you already clicked

The Postal Inspection Service says to call your bank or credit card company if you interacted with the link, even if you didn’t type anything in.

If you entered a password, change it, starting with your email and your bank.

These texts look more real every year. The good news? A real delivery problem will still be there when you check for yourself.

The package can wait.