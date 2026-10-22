New Jersey’s pro-life community is pushing back against S2260, the sweeping law signed by Governor Mikie Sherrill that creates new criminal and civil penalties for interference with so-called 'reproductive health services,' while expanding the state’s abortion shield laws.

Let’s be clear: violence, genuine threats, property damage and physically blocking private property are already illegal.

This latest law is nothing short of an egregious overreach by corrupt politicians propping up abortion profiteers and attempting to silence resource center advocates by criminalizing the First Amendment.

Trenton has weaponized the legislature to intimidate peaceful pro-life advocates and discourage constitutionally protected speech.

They know that nearly nine in 10 women who see the results of the ultrasounds performed for free by pregnancy resource centers around New Jersey choose to bring the baby into the world.

If your political future is propped up by Planned Parenthood political money, moms choosing life is bad for business.

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

What S2260 means for pro-life advocates

The final version of S2260 makes “interference with reproductive health care services” a fourth-degree crime under specified circumstances.

It also authorizes private lawsuits, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and civil penalties of up to $10,000 for a first violation and $25,000 for subsequent violations.

Marie Tasy, executive director of New Jersey Right to Life, argues that the law protects the abortion industry while creating a chilling effect for peaceful sidewalk counselors, prayer groups and people offering women alternatives.

She also objects to provisions restricting New Jersey’s cooperation with certain investigations and legal actions originating in other states.

The proponents of this dangerous legislation say that lawful, peaceful protest remains protected.

If that's true then they should have no objection when pro-life New Jerseyans peacefully assemble, pray, hold signs and offer practical assistance to women and children.

Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash

Join us Saturday in Montclair

That is why I am proud to stand with LIFENET, LEARN and other pro-life advocates at the “Silence Kills Babies” rally this Saturday, October 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. across from 396 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair.

This rally is not about threatening or obstructing anybody. It is about defending life, supporting women and protecting the First Amendment.

Prayer is not violence. Holding a sign is not an assault. Peacefully offering a woman help, hope and an alternative to abortion is not intimidation.

If the so-called Pro-Choice advocates actually believe in 'choice' then they should join us on Saturday to advocate for offering young moms, the actual choice of bringing a new life into the world.

Lisa Hart from LIFENET joined me on the show to talk about the event and the mission:

New Jersey’s pro-life community will not be bullied into silence.

I’ll be proud to stand up and be counted on Saturday in Montclair.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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