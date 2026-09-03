⚠️ Netflix’s “The Whisper Man” filmed on location in 22 New Jersey communities.

➡️ More than 1,400 extras joined over 140 cast and crew members for the thriller.

🔴 Filming locations included a Summit train station, a Westfield school and Garrett Mountain.

Lots of buzz this week about whether Colts Neck landmark business, Delicious Orchards is the site of an unnamed film shoot.

Part of the extra excitement — aside from rumors that the project stars Kevin Hart — comes from how beloved the Monmouth County family-run store is to its shoppers.

(I personally hope any wrap party involves their freshly-made cider doughnuts and oatmeal raisin cookies.)

Netflix has been filming up and down the state, as its production studio takes shape further along Route 18 at the former Fort Monmouth property.

Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth celebrates the top beam at Stages 3 and 4 final building in Phase 1A (Courtesy Netflix) Netflix Ft Monmouth milestone on film studios - Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth Stages 3 and 4 final building in Phase 1A to be topped off

One of those previously wrapped movies, filmed almost entirely in New Jersey, just premiered on Netflix last weekend.

The Whisper Man was adapted from a novel by Alex North. The thriller stars Robert DeNiro, Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan — and a show-stealing scene by Michael Keaton.

Behind the scenes, there were more than 140 members of the cast and crew working, plus over 1,400 extras, according to Netflix.

L-R: Adam Scott, Acston Luca Porto and director of photography Peter Deming in Westfield outside Wilson Elementary School (Credit David Lee Netflix 2026) New Jersey film sites for The Whisper Man Credit David Lee Netflix 2026

We first saw glimpses in April 2025, when Scott and Monaghan were spotted on set in Westfield.

Overall, The Whisper Man was on location in 22 of New Jersey’s “Film Ready” communities, including these 16 towns and cities:

▪️Allendale

▪️Bayonne

▪️Hoboken

▪️Jersey City

▪️Kearny

▪️Montclair

▪️Newark

▪️North Plainfield

▪️Paterson

▪️Plainfield

▪️Rahway

▪️Scotch Plains

▪️Summit

▪️Westfield

▪️Westwood

▪️Woodland Park



Robert De Niro and director James Ashcroft at the Garrett Mountain Reservation (Credit David Lee/Netflix 2026) New Jersey film sites for The Whisper Man (Credit David Lee Netflix 2026)

These NJ locations became movie sets

Specific sites included in the thriller include a decommissioned motel in Bayonne, the train station in Summit, Westwood Diner Pancake House, Wilson Elementary School in Westfield and Garrett Mountain Preserve in Woodland Park.

The movie’s location manager was Anthony Pisani, who served in that same role for another upcoming Netflix movie filmed in New Jersey, “Bad Day” starring Cameron Diaz.

“For me, it is the accessibility at the state level. Someone is always available to reach out to, to help resolve any issues,” Pisani said in a Netflix written release.

His feedback emphasizes the steadfast goal and source of pride we have heard from New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission Executive Director Jon Crowley.

Crowley has said that more and more directors and producers are eager to work in New Jersey, thanks to the great tax incentives, the supremely professional workforce and the role of concierge that the commission gladly takes on.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

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