New Jersey movie fans will recognize these spots in Netflix’s ‘The Whisper Man’
⚠️ Netflix’s “The Whisper Man” filmed on location in 22 New Jersey communities.
➡️ More than 1,400 extras joined over 140 cast and crew members for the thriller.
🔴 Filming locations included a Summit train station, a Westfield school and Garrett Mountain.
Lots of buzz this week about whether Colts Neck landmark business, Delicious Orchards is the site of an unnamed film shoot.
Part of the extra excitement — aside from rumors that the project stars Kevin Hart — comes from how beloved the Monmouth County family-run store is to its shoppers.
(I personally hope any wrap party involves their freshly-made cider doughnuts and oatmeal raisin cookies.)
Netflix has been filming up and down the state, as its production studio takes shape further along Route 18 at the former Fort Monmouth property.
Read More: Netflix's Fort Monmouth studio hits big construction milestone
One of those previously wrapped movies, filmed almost entirely in New Jersey, just premiered on Netflix last weekend.
The Whisper Man was adapted from a novel by Alex North. The thriller stars Robert DeNiro, Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan — and a show-stealing scene by Michael Keaton.
Behind the scenes, there were more than 140 members of the cast and crew working, plus over 1,400 extras, according to Netflix.
Read More: Spotted in NJ: Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan, DeNiro filming
We first saw glimpses in April 2025, when Scott and Monaghan were spotted on set in Westfield.
Overall, The Whisper Man was on location in 22 of New Jersey’s “Film Ready” communities, including these 16 towns and cities:
▪️Allendale
▪️Bayonne
▪️Hoboken
▪️Jersey City
▪️Kearny
▪️Montclair
▪️Newark
▪️North Plainfield
▪️Paterson
▪️Plainfield
▪️Rahway
▪️Scotch Plains
▪️Summit
▪️Westfield
▪️Westwood
▪️Woodland Park
Read More: How New Jersey's film industry boosts local economy and jobs
These NJ locations became movie sets
Specific sites included in the thriller include a decommissioned motel in Bayonne, the train station in Summit, Westwood Diner Pancake House, Wilson Elementary School in Westfield and Garrett Mountain Preserve in Woodland Park.
The movie’s location manager was Anthony Pisani, who served in that same role for another upcoming Netflix movie filmed in New Jersey, “Bad Day” starring Cameron Diaz.
“For me, it is the accessibility at the state level. Someone is always available to reach out to, to help resolve any issues,” Pisani said in a Netflix written release.
His feedback emphasizes the steadfast goal and source of pride we have heard from New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission Executive Director Jon Crowley.
Crowley has said that more and more directors and producers are eager to work in New Jersey, thanks to the great tax incentives, the supremely professional workforce and the role of concierge that the commission gladly takes on.
13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5
From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman