It can feel like a bit of a gut punch when a favorite spot of yours suddenly closes.

You get used to seeing the workers, other customers, or having your go-to order that’s become part of your routine.

When that place announces out of the blue that they will no longer be in business, it’s never fun.

Unfortunately, this became the case for a bakery in North Jersey that revealed it had to end its run after only being open just about two years.

Tous Les Jours announces it will close its Montclair location

@tljmontclairnj via Instagram @tljmontclairnj via Instagram

“Unfortunately, we have had to close our Tous Les Jours in Montclair. Thank you for supporting our bakery cafe over the years,” they posted on Instagram.

Tous Les Jours opened on Bloomfield Ave. in Dec. 2024.

While the Montclair store has shut its doors, they still have New Jersey locations in East Rutherford, West Windsor, Bergenfield, Little Ferry, Cherry Hill, Paramus, Closter, Fort Lee, Edison, and Ridgefield.

@tljmontclairnj via Instagram @tljmontclairnj via Instagram

Founded in South Korea in ’97, the international eatery chain specializes in a unique fusion of French and Asian baked goods like bread, cake, pastries, and sandwiches.

They also serve hot and cold drinks for a “liquid pick-me-up.

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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