Tous Les Jours bakery cafe ends Montclair run, other Jersey stores remain
It can feel like a bit of a gut punch when a favorite spot of yours suddenly closes.
You get used to seeing the workers, other customers, or having your go-to order that’s become part of your routine.
When that place announces out of the blue that they will no longer be in business, it’s never fun.
Unfortunately, this became the case for a bakery in North Jersey that revealed it had to end its run after only being open just about two years.
Tous Les Jours announces it will close its Montclair location
“Unfortunately, we have had to close our Tous Les Jours in Montclair. Thank you for supporting our bakery cafe over the years,” they posted on Instagram.
Tous Les Jours opened on Bloomfield Ave. in Dec. 2024.
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While the Montclair store has shut its doors, they still have New Jersey locations in East Rutherford, West Windsor, Bergenfield, Little Ferry, Cherry Hill, Paramus, Closter, Fort Lee, Edison, and Ridgefield.
Founded in South Korea in ’97, the international eatery chain specializes in a unique fusion of French and Asian baked goods like bread, cake, pastries, and sandwiches.
They also serve hot and cold drinks for a “liquid pick-me-up.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.