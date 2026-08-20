Finding a new hidden gem in the Garden State is always a treat and we’ve just been gifted another one.

What started out as two friends, a love of baking, and an ambitious dream, has now become a reality with a new family run business opening in Bergen County.

Mon Petit Marché

Meaning “my little market,” Mon Petit Marché is a marketplace serving fresh baked breads, quick bites, pastries, coffee, specialty drinks, and smoothies.

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They also offer artisanal gelato, offering year round favorites and seasonal flavors that rotate.

After months of the owners designing the cozy space, making renovations, and perfecting their menu, Mon Petit Marché opened their doors in mid-July to rave reviews.

Their products are made fresh each morning, the owners promise “high-quality products and high-energy smiles,” according to their website.

We bake the bread we wanted to find when we moved here and couldn’t. If you haven’t been in — come say hi. There’s almost always a stool open at the window.

The women owned store is open every day from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.. The kitchen closes at 3:00 p.m..

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration

You can check them out for yourself at 200 Old River Road in Edgewater, NJ (look for the corner with the green door).

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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