☑️Threatening voicemails were left for Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and her election opponent

☑️ Kuhn and Elliott Shem-Tov are both running in Jackson's November election.

☑️Both candidates condemned the messages as police investigate.

JACKSON — An Ocean County mayor says it will take more than threatening voicemails to scare her from office.

Threatening messages made by a male were left in voicemail boxes for Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and mayoral opponent Elliott Shem-Tov, according to the messages shared with News 12 New Jersey. Kuhn said the messages were left at her town hall office and business lines.

“How do you like freedom of speech, you little Nazi ****," said one message played by News 12.

"Take that piece of **** family of yours get on a jet and get the **** out of America," said another.

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Jackson Township Municipal Building (Jackson Twp) Jackson Township Municipal Building

Jackson mayor vows threats won't stop her campaign

"Let me be clear: I grew up in Jackson. It’s going to take a lot more than voicemails and Facebook threats to scare me," Kuhn said on her Facebook page. "The problems we face after 20 years of one mayor are serious, and nothing is going to stop me from working every day to fix them."

Mike Reina was mayor of Jackson for 17 years and left office in October. Kuhn was appointed his successor and is running to be elected in November.

Kuhn also took what she called the Clean Campaign Pledge, in which she would focus on the issues and refrain from personal attacks.

"Jackson deserves a Mayor & Council more concerned about doing good for its residents than for their own social media platforms," Kuhn said. "That is my promise to the people of my hometown. I hope all those running for office this year will join me in taking this pledge."

Both Jackson candidates condemn the threats

Kuhn also asked everyone to help lower the political temperature. She said "inviting in out of town agitators and social media influencers with their own agenda" only makes problems worse and "divides deeper."

Shem-Tov said the messages did not come from his supporters and condemned the messages. If someone is against an office holder, Shem-Tov said, "real change" comes by voting them out of office, not by making threats.

Interim Police Chief Mary Nelson told New Jersey 101.5 she could not comment due to the ongoing investigation.

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