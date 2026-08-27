I was curious to find out which major New Jersey celebrity state residents have met in person the most.

The Most Famous New Jersey Celebrity You've Met

There are two kinds of celebrities. They are either accessible or they are not. Some celebrities love to meet fans, shake hands, and take selfies. Others avoid it like the plague.

In New Jersey, we are fortunate to have a ton of celebrities, and most of them are nice to their fans.

1981730632 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 1981730632 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

I asked New Jersey residents on social media to name the biggest Garden State celebrity they've met. I figured it would give us a good indication of which of our big celebrities was the most accessible.

The Top Celebrities New Jersey Residents Have Met

I knew that there would be a lot of Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi meetings, but I had no idea how many. But they weren't the only big celebrities to get mentioned in my unscientific research.

Read More: NJ Ice Cream Shop Poised To Be A Celebrity Hot Spot

We heard from New Jersey residents that they met Queen Latifah, Southside Johnny, Uncle Ffoyd, and James Gandolfini just to name a few.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images The Cinema Society & The New Yorker Host The After Party For

I counted up all the responses and put together a list of the top 3 biggest celebrities most often met by New Jersey residents, and here they are.

The Biggest NJ Celebrities State Residents Have Met In Person

#3 Bruce Springsteen

#2 Frankie Valli

#1 Jon Bon Jovi

Surprisingly, a name that may not be the first to come to mind when you think of New Jersey celebrities, Uncle Floyd, came in at #4.

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Queen Latifah was #5 on the list, and residents who met her consistently say she is one of the nicest people they've met.

I was disappointed that Danny DeVito, Jack Nicholson, and Joe Pesci didn't make our list. I'm sure New Jersey residents would love to meet them as well.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski