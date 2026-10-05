Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Screamin’ Hill brewery in Cream Ridge (Screamin’ Hill brewery via Facebook) Screamin’ Hill brewery in Cream Ridge (Screamin’ Hill brewery via Facebook)

A juvenile was killed and a woman injured after they were struck by a vehicle backing up in the parking lot of a Monmouth County brewery/farm.

Police say a driver operating a Chrysler SUV was reversing their car out of a parking space at Screamin’ Hill brewery and Bullock Farms in Cream Ridge when they struck both victims.

The accident happened on Saturday. The brewery and farm were closed Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not identified the victims or the driver.

Somerset County Prosecutor leads triple death investigation in Skillman, Montgomery Township (Montgomery Township Police Getty Stock SKILLMAN double murder suicide - Montgomery Township Police Getty Stock

⚠️ Police found two women and a man dead inside a six-bedroom Skillman home.

➡️ Investigators say both women appeared to have been shot and a man was found near a gun.

🔴 Officers did not make entry into the house until over a day after the wellness call.

MONTGOMERY — Authorities are investigating what appeared to be a double-murder suicide, as police recovered the bodies of two women and a man from a expansive home in the Skillman section.

Montgomery Township Police were called on Thursday around 3 p.m. to do a wellness check on a household along Wild Azalea Lane.

Officers responded and got no answer, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said on Saturday.

They left and began to look into where the residents might be.

Over 24 hours later on Friday at 5:52 p.m., Montgomery police were able to get inside, McDonald said.

Officers then made the grim discovery of the bodies of two women, found within separate bedrooms of the six-bedroom residence.

Both victims appeared to have been shot.

The body of a man was also found inside the house, near a gun, with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, McDonald said.

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick) Boardwalk in Belmar

Belmar police say there was no public safety threat after an explosives detection dog produced what authorities described as a "false positive."

The incident occurred in connection with security surrounding the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh 5K and prompted a police response before authorities determined there was no explosive threat.

Belmar Mayor Caitlin Donovan said safety protocols required canceling the race.

After a police K-9 got a 'hit' on a vehicle parked near the event, police searched the vehicle and contacted the owner. No explosives were found.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Robert Beers (Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District) Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Robert Beers

☑️Parents reported buses were up to an hour late on the first day of school

☑️A board member says the superintendent responded with profanity

☑️ The exchange prompted a request for a performance evaluation

BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey school superintendent is facing a request for a "performance evaluation" after responding with profanity to a school board member who asked how the district planned to address reports of buses running up to an hour late on the first day of school.

Bridgewater-Raritan Board of Education member Jeremy Li said Superintendent Robert Beers mad an offer to talk about the issue and added, "Otherwise, go f**k yourself."

The exchange was not the first time Beers has been accused of using profanity when dealing with people connected to the district.

In a letter to the editor published by NJ Globe and TAPinto Bridgewater/Raritan, parent Kathy Passe wrote that Beers called an assistant superintendent a "f**king moron" after she asked about the district applying for a certain grant in January.

New Jersey continues to endure more layoffs since Gov. Mikie Sherrill assumed office. (Canva/Gov. Mikie Sherrill via YouTube) New Jersey continues to endure more layoffs since Gov. Mikie Sherrill assumed office. (Canva/Gov. Mikie Sherrill via YouTube)

⚠️ Kings Food Markets plans to close stores in Hillsdale and White House Station.

➡️ Dr. Praeger's will cut 168 jobs and move production from Elmwood Park to Kentucky.

🔴 Novo Nordisk ended September announcing over 100 layoffs out of Plainsboro.

Just days into October, a few New Jersey employers have announced layoffs within the state and they involve two grocery stores being closed by year’s end.

Acme Markets owns Kings Food Markets and has announced plans to close its stores in Hillsdale and the White House Station area of Readington, no later than Jan. 2, 2027.

In its NJ WARN notice, the company announced 122 layoffs, but does hope to place at least some of those workers within remaining locations.

Another October announcement involves a company closing its founding headquarters and moving out of state.

Vegetarian and vegan frozen food supplier, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods first opened in Elmwood Park in 1994, the vision of two practicing cardiac surgeons.

It was also a busy end to September, as Novo Nordisk announced 108 layoffs in effect by the end of December.

The cuts come nearly a year after the drug maker quietly axed hundreds of jobs in New Jersey, as part of a cost-cutting restructuring.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early October, the total was well above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.