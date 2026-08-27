If you thought the people behind one of New Jersey’s popular hot chicken spots had already done enough, apparently they weren’t finished.

They’re now getting into the cheesesteak business, and this isn’t just another place tossing some steak and cheese onto a long roll and calling it a day. The new restaurant is putting its own spin on the classic Philly sandwich.

The people behind the restaurant already have plenty of experience. Amena Chaudri and siblings Usman and Nouman Chaudry put a Pakistani flair to the hot chicken craze with a restaurant chain called Namkeen. It was started in 2020 and has six Jersey locations.

Now, just days ago, they opened a cheesesteak shop in Chatham called Ori’s Cheesesteaks.

@orischeesesteaks via Instagram @orischeesesteaks via Instagram

They keep the menu simple with just four types of cheesesteaks. Yes, don’t worry your unadventurous soul if you only want the traditional Philly style with sautéed onions, Cheez Whiz or Cooper sharp on a sesame roll, they have that.

The goal is not to reinvent a Philly cheesesteak,” Nouman Chaudry told nj.com. “It’s to come up with our best version of what a Philly cheesesteak means to us.

That’s where the other three come in. For some fun you can try the Ori’s with hot cherry peppers, habanero peppers, spicy garlic mayo and Cooper Sharp. Plus you’ll still get those sautéed onions.

Or you can go for their Hot Head. That swaps out the habanero with tarka spice and green peppers.

Then there’s the Sweet Heat. Honey BBQ, sautéed onion, Cooper Sharp or Whiz cheese on a sesame roll.

@orischeesesteaks via Instagram @orischeesesteaks via Instagram

They also have fries and shakes.

You’ll find Ori’s Cheesesteaks at 231 Main Street in Chatham. They’re open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m..

Welcome to the cheesesteak party, pal!

The most popular food places in Westfield These establishments logged the most visits in Wesfield last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most visited bars and restaurants in Metuchen, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Metuchen last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈