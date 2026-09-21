The cooler temperatures are starting to creep in here in New Jersey, especially at night, and before we know it, we'll be spending more and more time inside.

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Maybe you're starting to look around your home and thinking the walls could really use a little refresh. The paint has gotten scuffed up over the years, or maybe you're just ready for a new color to change things up a bit.

If you're thinking about doing a little painting, Sherwin-Williams, a popular paint store with locations throughout the Garden State, recently announced its Color of the Year.

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This year's shade is a soft yellow-green that's really neutral and easy to work with. It's one of those colors that can fit into so many different rooms and work with the decor you already have.

The big winner is called Celery SW 6421. "This soft, organic green brings a sense of balance to spaces that feels restorative and inviting," is how the paint store describes it.

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Perfect For A Fall Refresh

You could use it in any room. It's soft enough that it doesn't completely take over, but still gives the room a fresh, new look. And with the holidays right around the corner, now could be a good time to tackle a little painting before things get busy.

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Sometimes just putting a new color up on the walls can make your home feel brand new without having to redecorate completely.

Click HERE to find a Sherwin-Williams store near you!

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