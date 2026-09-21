New Jersey homes could get a cozy makeover with this trending paint color

New Jersey homes could get a cozy makeover with this trending paint color

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

The cooler temperatures are starting to creep in here in New Jersey, especially at night, and before we know it, we'll be spending more and more time inside.

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Maybe you're starting to look around your home and thinking the walls could really use a little refresh. The paint has gotten scuffed up over the years, or maybe you're just ready for a new color to change things up a bit.

If you're thinking about doing a little painting, Sherwin-Williams, a popular paint store with locations throughout the Garden State, recently announced its Color of the Year.

Paint Shade Trending For New Jersey Homes

This year's shade is a soft yellow-green that's really neutral and easy to work with. It's one of those colors that can fit into so many different rooms and work with the decor you already have.

The big winner is called Celery SW 6421"This soft, organic green brings a sense of balance to spaces that feels restorative and inviting," is how the paint store describes it.

Read More: Some of the best New Jersey gifts to bring to your next get-together

Perfect For A Fall Refresh

You could use it in any room. It's soft enough that it doesn't completely take over, but still gives the room a fresh, new look. And with the holidays right around the corner, now could be a good time to tackle a little painting before things get busy. 

 

 

 

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Sometimes just putting a new color up on the walls can make your home feel brand new without having to redecorate completely.

Click HERE to find a Sherwin-Williams store near you!

This is how much NJ home prices went up over 24 years, by county

Brace yourself —for each New Jersey county, here's the median price of new houses in 2000, versus 24 years later.

This data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for new houses issued a new home warranty. For good measure, we also checked on the only quarter for 2025 new homes available, so far.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

9 NJ counties with highest home values

Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: Lou & Michele, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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