There's always that moment when you're invited to a get-together, and the host says, "Don't bring anything!"

But of course you don't want to show up empty-handed, but then comes the question of what to bring?

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That got us thinking this week on the show about some fun New Jersey gifts that would be perfect to bring along to an end-of-summer get-together.

So whether you're heading to a backyard BBQ, a neighbor's house, or just getting together with some friends, we have so many great Jersey-made foods and products that make for easy gifts.

New Jersey Gifts Hosts Will Love

Lou mentioned how you can never go wrong with cannolis, which is so true. And with so many amazing Italian bakeries in New Jersey, it's easy to pick some up on your way.

I said a big tub of Johnson's Popcorn, which is super delicious and is always a big hit.

Read More: Spend the weekend hunting for hidden treasures at New Jersey antique shops

Here are some ideas listeners came up with that are sure to please.

Local Treats To Share

- "I will often bring my fresh-baked apple-cinnamon bread."

- "Give lottery tickets; everybody loves them."

- "For a summer BBQ, tomatoes from the garden."

- "Box of coffee K-cup pods, preferably from a NJ coffee company."

- "I've made a little charcuterie board with different cheeses and pepperoni and stuff. They then keep the board."

- "Marijuana."

- "9 pounds of pork roll from Costco."

- "Saltwater taffy is always the best."

- "Italian pastries."

- "Boardwalk fudge."

- "Jersey-made beer or wine!"

Great suggestions! There are so many local favorites that make the perfect gift and give everyone a little taste of Jersey.

18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

SWEET! Top 5 Bakeries in Ocean County, Chosen By You Gallery Credit: Sue Moll