Weekend Antiquing In New Jersey

You never know what you're going to find when you go antiquing, and honestly, that's what makes it so much fun!

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You can walk into a shop with no idea what you're looking for and suddenly come across that perfect little treasure you never knew you wanted. If you're like me and enjoy wandering through the aisles and coming across something completely unexpected, New Jersey has so many great antique shops to explore.

I have a friend who absolutely loves antiquing, and she recently asked me if I wanted to spend the day with her checking out some shops and seeing what we can find. Of course, I said yes, and I can't wait to see what we come across!

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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, make a day out of it. Here are some New Jersey antique shops for you to explore!

Finding Unexpected Treasures In New Jersey Antique Stores

The Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill



View this profile on Instagram Old Mill Antique Mall (@oldmillantiquemall) • Instagram photos and videos

The Andover Village in Andover

View this profile on Instagram The Andover Village (@theandovervillage) • Instagram photos and videos

The Golden Nugget Flea Market in Lambertville

Here are a few more: the Antique Center of Red Bank, the Historic Burlington Antiques Emporium, and Cape May Antique Center.

Happy Shopping!

A Look Back at Cape May Over 100 Years Ago (Then and Now) Take a look at what the popular Victorian shore town looked like in the early 1900s compared to now. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

What Asbury Park Looked Like Over 100 Years Ago Asbury Park has been a popular seaside destination for over 100 years. Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza