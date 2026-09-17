Spend the weekend hunting for hidden treasures at New Jersey antique shops
Weekend Antiquing In New Jersey
You never know what you're going to find when you go antiquing, and honestly, that's what makes it so much fun!
You can walk into a shop with no idea what you're looking for and suddenly come across that perfect little treasure you never knew you wanted. If you're like me and enjoy wandering through the aisles and coming across something completely unexpected, New Jersey has so many great antique shops to explore.
I have a friend who absolutely loves antiquing, and she recently asked me if I wanted to spend the day with her checking out some shops and seeing what we can find. Of course, I said yes, and I can't wait to see what we come across!
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, make a day out of it. Here are some New Jersey antique shops for you to explore!
Finding Unexpected Treasures In New Jersey Antique Stores
The Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill
The Andover Village in Andover
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The Golden Nugget Flea Market in Lambertville
Here are a few more: the Antique Center of Red Bank, the Historic Burlington Antiques Emporium, and Cape May Antique Center.
Happy Shopping!
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