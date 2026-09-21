⚠️ Two Hackensack daycare workers face child-endangerment charges.

👶 Investigators say both women physically abused two children.

📹 Police reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses before making arrests.

HACKENSACK — Two daycare workers have been charged with child endangerment after abusing children, according to authorities.

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Deily Perez, 49, of the Bronx, and Chillyann Spencer, 24, of Paterson, were arrested last Wednesday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. They both face two counts each of second-degree child endangerment.

On Friday — Spencer's 24th birthday — the teacher's assistants were released pending a future court date.

Chillyann Spencer (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Chillyann Spencer (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Investigators reviewed daycare surveillance video

County detectives received a call from the state Division of Child Protection & Permanency earlier this month. The agency reported that two kids had been physically assaulted at a daycare in Hackensack on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

An investigation found that Perez and Spencer had both physically abused two children. Police said they reviewed video surveillance footage of the incident and spoke with witnesses before filing the child endangerment charges.

Deily Perez (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Deily Perez (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

One child had suffered "sustained bruising to the left side torso," according to a criminal complaint.

Police have not revealed how the injury was inflicted, or the extent of the second child's injuries.

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