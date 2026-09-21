🚰 A former Trenton Water Works sample collector has been sentenced to three years in prison for falsifying water quality reports.

📋 Cesar Lugo admitted submitting false testing results and chain-of-custody forms while failing to collect required water samples.

⚖️ Lugo pleaded guilty to tampering with public records and violating the Safe Drinking Water Act.

TRENTON — A former Trenton Water Works sample collector has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to collect water samples and falsifying water quality reports, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced.

Trenton Water Works worker falsified water testing records

The employee, Cesar Lugo, 38, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree tampering with public records and violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

As part of his plea agreement, the state agreed to a three-year prison term for both crimes of conviction to run concurrently, with a two-year parole ineligibility term.

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“Safe drinking water is a fundamental need, and it is critical that the people charged with keeping our water supplies safe and clean do their jobs with diligence and professionalism. This defendant chose to break the law without regard for New Jersey’s residents,” Davenport said.

According to the documents filed in the case, Lugo was working as a water sample collector for TWW between October 1 and November 13, 2023.

During this time, he knowingly submitted false water testing results and falsified chain-of-custody forms to TWW, violating the SDWA, which requires accurate testing and reporting.

Water samples were never collected, prosecutors say

On multiple occasions, Lugo failed to conduct the required water collections altogether, but yet continued to submit timesheets falsely certifying that he had performed the work and was entitled to be paid, the court documents read.

Former Trenton Water Works worker sentenced to prison

“Falsifying water sampling reports goes beyond putting people’s health at risk, it damages public trust in an essential public service. Today’s sentencing reaffirms public trust in government systems by delivering accountability,” said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Ed Potosnak.

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