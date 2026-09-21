U.S. News & World Report’s best places to live in NJ is ridiculous (Opinion)
U.S. News and World Report put out their 2026-2027 rankings of the best places to live in New Jersey and I think it’s improperly titled.
Meaning I could accept the findings if it were titled "Best Gritty, Urban Areas To Live."
When part of the methodology here was value with home costs and jobs, guess what?
Yes, you may have more jobs in a larger city and the more urban an area is the lower the rents and mortgages may be.
But, is that where most people dream of living?
For example, Camden is #12 on the list for best places to live. Where the median rent is $995 a month.
Elizabeth is #7. I grew up in Union County. Westfield would be the desirable town.
No one I knew dreamed of living in Elizabeth. Granted there are good schools there. But neighborhoods can be very run down and parking and traffic problematic.
Affordability isn’t always the same as desirability
This isn’t said with snobbery. I grew up in Rahway. My family was poor, not middle-class.
All I’m saying is when people I know think of best places to live, they think of Princeton, Spring Lake, Colts Neck.
They’re not thinking of Atlantic City, Vineland, or Paterson. All made the top 14.
Here’s the full list from U.S. News and World Report.
14) Atlantic City
Median Household Income: $39,913
Median Home Value: $217,408
13) Trenton
Median Household Income: $50,390
Median Home Value: $192,948
12) Camden
Median Household Income: $43,868
Median Home Value: $131,567
11) Newark
Median Household Income: $54,053
Median Home Value: $396,967
10) New Brunswick
Median Household Income: $69,859
Median Home Value: $385,638
9) Paterson
Median Household Income: $61,736
Median Home Value: $406,268
8) East Orange
Median Household Income: $65,350
Median Home Value: $367,944
7) Elizabeth
Median Household Income: $71,013
Median Home Value: $453,368
6) Passaic
Median Household Income: $65,234
Median Home Value: $457,033
5) Union City
Median Household Income: $71,382
Median Home Value: $466,516
4) Vineland
Median Household Income: $72,019
Median Home Value: $230,153
3) Bayonne
Median Household Income: $85,389
Median Home Value: $464,310
2) Jersey City
Median Household Income: $103,920
Median Home Value: $564,161
1) Clifton
Median Household Income: $105,422
Median Home Value: $463,020
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.
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