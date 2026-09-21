U.S. News and World Report put out their 2026-2027 rankings of the best places to live in New Jersey and I think it’s improperly titled.

Meaning I could accept the findings if it were titled "Best Gritty, Urban Areas To Live."

When part of the methodology here was value with home costs and jobs, guess what?

Yes, you may have more jobs in a larger city and the more urban an area is the lower the rents and mortgages may be.

But, is that where most people dream of living?

Camden NJ waterfront (Photo by Salonagility.com Daniel on Unsplash) Camden NJ waterfront (Photo by Salonagility.com Daniel on Unsplash)

For example, Camden is #12 on the list for best places to live. Where the median rent is $995 a month.

Elizabeth is #7. I grew up in Union County. Westfield would be the desirable town.

No one I knew dreamed of living in Elizabeth. Granted there are good schools there. But neighborhoods can be very run down and parking and traffic problematic.

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash a group of cars on a street

Affordability isn’t always the same as desirability

This isn’t said with snobbery. I grew up in Rahway. My family was poor, not middle-class.

All I’m saying is when people I know think of best places to live, they think of Princeton, Spring Lake, Colts Neck.

Princeton NJ ( SooWan Jang on Unsplash) Princeton

They’re not thinking of Atlantic City, Vineland, or Paterson. All made the top 14.

Here’s the full list from U.S. News and World Report.

Atlantic City, NJ ( Photo by Chermel Porter on Unsplash) Atlantic City, NJ ( Photo by Chermel Porter on Unsplash)

14) Atlantic City

Median Household Income: $39,913

Median Home Value: $217,408

13) Trenton

Median Household Income: $50,390

Median Home Value: $192,948

12) Camden

Median Household Income: $43,868

Median Home Value: $131,567

11) Newark

Median Household Income: $54,053

Median Home Value: $396,967

10) New Brunswick

Median Household Income: $69,859

Median Home Value: $385,638

Paterson, NJ (Robert Thiemann on Unsplash) Paterson Photo by Robert Thiemann on Unsplash

9) Paterson

Median Household Income: $61,736

Median Home Value: $406,268

8) East Orange

Median Household Income: $65,350

Median Home Value: $367,944

7) Elizabeth

Median Household Income: $71,013

Median Home Value: $453,368

Passaic, NJ (Google Maps) Passaic NJ (Google Maps)

6) Passaic

Median Household Income: $65,234

Median Home Value: $457,033

5) Union City

Median Household Income: $71,382

Median Home Value: $466,516

4) Vineland

Median Household Income: $72,019

Median Home Value: $230,153

Bayonne, NJ (Photo by Jimmy Hu on Unsplash) Bayonne, NJ (Photo by Jimmy Hu on Unsplash)

3) Bayonne

Median Household Income: $85,389

Median Home Value: $464,310

2) Jersey City

Median Household Income: $103,920

Median Home Value: $564,161

1) Clifton

Median Household Income: $105,422

Median Home Value: $463,020

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.