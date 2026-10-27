Big Joe’s Beef Stroganoff: creamy, rich and comforting

The temperatures were dipping the other night, and I had a hankering for a warm rib sticker meal. I thought of the classic Russian classic, beef stroganoff. While I have made it many times, I never shared that recipe with you. Well today is stroganoff reckoning.

I love the creaminess, the flavor and the enjoyable feeling that the dish gives you bite after bite. Made right with props to the original recipe found in an 1871 cookbook with ties to either the diplomat Count Pavel Alexandrovich Stroganov or politician Alexander Grigorievich Stroganov living in Odessa, Russia.

The original recipe back in the 1800’s does not call for mushrooms or onions; both are included in my recipe. There is no doubt the earthiness of the mushrooms and the onion flavoring lift this cream sauce to better flavor.

The other big element in making this stroganoff king at your table is the cut of meat. After trying all kinds of cuts rib eye works the best for me, it has the marbling and becomes so tender in the sauce. I know it’s expensive, but it is worth buying.

I also encourage you to make a big batch so that you can freeze it for later use. That amortizes the cost of the meat over time. Do not freeze the egg noodles, just the sauce. You can buy extra bags of noodles to serve with your leftover stroganoff.

You are going to enjoy this warm, fall, winter dish, that goes great with a glass of red wine or a beer, and crusty piece of bread.

Photo by Morgan Winston on Unsplash bread on white textile beside clear drinking glass

Here is what you need and what to do:

You’ll need:

2 lb of rib eye with outside fat trimmed, cut into strips or bit size pieces

3 tbsp. of olive oil

4 tbsp. of butter

1 Vidalia onion, sliced into thin slices

1 lb of button mushrooms or brown mushrooms if you prefer. Quartered or halved

depending on the size of the mushroom

2 garlic gloves (minced)

2 tbsp. of all-purpose flour

2 cup of beef broth pour slowly,

½ to ¾ cup of sour cream. (integrate slowly and don’t let it become to light)

2 tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup of white wine

1 tbsp of dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Serve with:

8-12 oz of egg noodles

Top with green onion or parsley or chives

Photo by Sergey Kotenev on Unsplash two steaks on a cutting board with herbs and spices

How to cook:

Use a large Dutch oven, pour olive oil in, over a medium heat. Once oil is hot then add meat, spread out, don’t bunch meat together or it will steam instead of the preferred seared. Do it in batches.

You only want to sear the outside of the pieces, leaving them with a medium rare consistency. Once seared remove the beef to a clean plate, don’t throw away the drippings.

Add butter to Dutch oven, then add onions, season with salt and pepper, sauté at medium to high heat for about 5 – 6 minutes. Make sure you move the onions inside the Dutch oven so that they don’t burn.

After 5 minutes add the mushrooms and continue sauteing for another 5 – 6 minutes. After the mushrooms have started to brown, add the garlic in the center of the Dutch oven cooking for only 30-45 seconds until you smell the garlic. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Add the flour and stir constantly to let the flour absorb the onions and mushrooms.

Add white wine and stir, mixing the flour mushrooms and onions, when the wine has cooked down add the Worcestershire sauce and the Dijon mustard.

Slowly pour in the beef broth/bouillon so that the sauce thickens and has some consistency. Scrape the bottom of the pan to get all the scrapings incorporated into the sauce.

Let broth come to a simmer and boil low, add the sour cream, add back the beef and all the runoff juices. Cook for 6 – 7 minutes. Assess whether it needs more broth or sour cream, salt and pepper to taste.

Photo by Mario Verduzco on Unsplash a close up of a bowl of noodles with a fork in it

Cook noodles so that they are under cooked slightly, very slightly, then what the instructions on the noodle package states. You don’t want these noodles over cooked. Once cooked add a small dollop of butter to them. Adds to the taste and helps with texture.

Add the noodles to your serving plate and top with the stroganoff mixture. Garnish with the green onions, my preference, or parsley.

Save the leftover sauce and toss the noodles. Most importantly enjoy this rib sticker fall/winter dish

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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