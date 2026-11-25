I’ve said it for years. I know I’m in the minority on this.

Turkey is overrated.

How this obsessive tradition began that turkey has to be served at Thanksgiving is beyond me. It was not even at the first Thanksgiving in 1621 with the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people. They had venison.

Yet here we are. Year after year with turkey that in my anecdotal experience is always served cold and dry.

If you say then just have the side dishes, oh, if it were only that easy. But when the side dishes are things like cranberry sauce and green bean casserole, for me it’s not a solution.

Since I’ve long advocated for other foods to be served at Thanksgiving I've grown envious of what certain cultures offer. Obviously these are generalities; anyone can serve anything.

But from what I've been told by people I've met throughout my life I would be better off belonging to the following cultures.

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Photo by Hanxiao Xu on Unsplash A plate of rice and peas on a stove

Ham over turkey for Thanksgiving

Puerto Rican families will often have ham instead of turkey, and arroz con gandules (which is rice and pigeon peas) instead of mashed, and tostones instead of cranberry sauce.

They absolutely have the right idea!

Mexican-American culture often centers on tamales, rice, beans, and chile dishes instead of turkey. I love this.

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash Pan-fried pierogi with caramelized onions and chopped chives on a white plate

Polish and Eastern European people may have the classic Thanksgiving sides but will also include pierogi, gołąbki (stuffed cabbage), kolaches, or Romanian cabbage slaw.

Italian-American families may have the best idea of all. Expect a multi-course feast that blends the Thanksgiving staples with classic Italian food.

You’ll have antipasto, and usually a pasta course before the turkey which can be anything from stuffed shells, baked ziti, baked lasagna, (stop, you’ve struck gold) manicotti, ravioli, or gnocchi.

And the dessert? Doesn’t tiramisu, biscotti, cannoli, or rainbow cookies sound better than pumpkin pie?

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I guess it’s too late for me to be adopted by an Italian family.

Happy Thanksgiving!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.



20 Turkey Alternatives That Are Perfect For Thanksgiving Here is what people could be serving up instead of turkey this year... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas