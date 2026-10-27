You oughta know about this concert coming to the Garden State.

The singer who gave every outraged woman in the ‘90s a voice is coming to New Jersey to give them a chance to belt out her songs.

Alanis Morisette, the Canadian artist, is going to perform at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

She established herself as the foremost female singer-songwriter of the 1990s with her 16-time platinum-certified third album ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ which was released in 1995.

How is Alanis only 52? That’s because she was only 21 when that album came out. Before that she was a child actress. That television career started in 1986 when she was only 12 years old. She starred in a sketch comedy show called ‘You Can’t Do That On Television.’

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

But her passion was music, and she’s bringing it here.

The ‘90s icon will be performing in Atlantic City on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027 starting at 8:00 p.m..

Sure, you’ve got one hand in your pocket, but the other one should be working to get your tickets.

I’m here to remind you that the tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Hard Rock’s website or TicketMaster.

Noam Galai, Getty Images Noam Galai, Getty Images

Whether you were formally invited on Uninvited, I’m sure she will Thank U for being there.

Unless you’re Dave Coulier… You might want to skip this one, Uncle Joey.

If you know, you know.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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