Fall Festivals And Farm Fun In New Jersey

There's no shortage of fun things to do in New Jersey this time of year. From fall festivals at Snyder's Farm in Somerset all October long to exploring Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge and its beautiful sunflower fields, there are so many great places to get outside and enjoy the season.

The Cranberry Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts in Bordentown City on Saturday, October 3rd, and Sunday, October 4th is another fun event to check out.

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This 6th Generation Family Run Farm Tops The List For Fall Family Outings

A recent list from Family Traveller named the BEST family activity in every state, and here in New Jersey, you can enjoy some of the most delicious apple cider at Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill in Chester.

Read More: Snyder’s Farm is hosting fall festivals all October long in Somerset, New Jersey

You can enjoy the gorgeous scenery, take part in all the seasonal activities they have planned, and of course, pick up some delicious apple cider while you're there!

Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill in Chester is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. You can pick your own apples, pumpkins, and sunflowers. Enjoy the corn maze and all the different homemade goodies this amazing New Jersey farm has to offer.

The farm is located at 104 State Park Road, Chester, New Jersey.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore