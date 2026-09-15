Acres Of Sunflowers Ready To Pick

It's one of New Jersey's most beautiful places to visit this time of year! Located in Cream Ridge, Holland Ridge Farms has one of the BEST sunflower festivals in the United States, and it's happening right now!

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If you're looking for the perfect ways to soak up the last days of summer and welcome in fall, this is the place to go. Stroll through acres of gorgeous sunflowers, pick your own flowers to bring home, and brighten any room with a little extra sunshine and joy.

And, of course, take lots and lots of pictures to capture all the beautiful memories!

You can also hop on a tractor ride, meet the cute farm animals, enjoy delicious fall treats, and make a whole day out of your visit at Holland Ridge Farms.

Join In On Fun At Holland Ridge Farms Happening Now

Truly a sight to see! It's row after row after row of stunning sunflowers. What a gorgeous time of year, with so many fun things to do in New Jersey, and the sunflower festival is definitely one of them,

Open now through October 12th. Perfect for anyone looking for a beautiful fall adventure.

Read More: Apple pie, cider & more await at this annual New Jersey fall festival

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore