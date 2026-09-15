One of New Jersey’s most beautiful sunflower festivals is happening right now
Acres Of Sunflowers Ready To Pick
It's one of New Jersey's most beautiful places to visit this time of year! Located in Cream Ridge, Holland Ridge Farms has one of the BEST sunflower festivals in the United States, and it's happening right now!
If you're looking for the perfect ways to soak up the last days of summer and welcome in fall, this is the place to go. Stroll through acres of gorgeous sunflowers, pick your own flowers to bring home, and brighten any room with a little extra sunshine and joy.
And, of course, take lots and lots of pictures to capture all the beautiful memories!
You can also hop on a tractor ride, meet the cute farm animals, enjoy delicious fall treats, and make a whole day out of your visit at Holland Ridge Farms.
Join In On Fun At Holland Ridge Farms Happening Now
Truly a sight to see! It's row after row after row of stunning sunflowers. What a gorgeous time of year, with so many fun things to do in New Jersey, and the sunflower festival is definitely one of them,
Open now through October 12th. Perfect for anyone looking for a beautiful fall adventure.
Read More: Apple pie, cider & more await at this annual New Jersey fall festival
Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.
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