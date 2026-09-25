Oh $#!&% – New Jersey doesn’t curse the most
This one is going to be hard to believe for New Jersey residents. We are not the state that curses the most.
New Jersey Is Not America's Cursing Champion
If you are like me, your first reaction to the news that New Jersey is not the state that curses the most might be a little bit of disappointment.
There is a certain amount of pride in the Garden State about our habit of saying exactly what we are thinking, and that often includes curses.
But a recent study of social media posts and how often curses are used in them doesn't even place the Garden State in the top 5 for foul language.
New Jersey Isn't In The Top 5 For Cursing
A study done by WordTips calculated the number of social media posts per 1000 that contained curse words, and the results will be disappointing for foul-mouthed New Jersey residents.
Read More: New Jersey's Favorite Curse Word
According to the study, we used curses, on average, in 45.5 per 1000 tweets, and that wasn't close to tops in the nation.
That number earned New Jersey the #9 spot on the list of states that curse the most. This is one list I thought we'd be much higher on.
The State That Tops The List For The Most Cursing
There are eight states with more foul-mouthed posts than New Jersey, but no state does it better than Maryland.
They use curse words on their social media posts about 50% more often than we do, and that makes me jealous.
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