This one is going to be hard to believe for New Jersey residents. We are not the state that curses the most.

New Jersey Is Not America's Cursing Champion

If you are like me, your first reaction to the news that New Jersey is not the state that curses the most might be a little bit of disappointment.

There is a certain amount of pride in the Garden State about our habit of saying exactly what we are thinking, and that often includes curses.

Photo by Georgina Vigliecca on Unsplash Photo by Georgina Vigliecca on Unsplash

But a recent study of social media posts and how often curses are used in them doesn't even place the Garden State in the top 5 for foul language.

New Jersey Isn't In The Top 5 For Cursing

A study done by WordTips calculated the number of social media posts per 1000 that contained curse words, and the results will be disappointing for foul-mouthed New Jersey residents.

Read More: New Jersey's Favorite Curse Word

According to the study, we used curses, on average, in 45.5 per 1000 tweets, and that wasn't close to tops in the nation.

Photo by Xavi Cabrera on Unsplash Photo by Xavi Cabrera on Unsplash

That number earned New Jersey the #9 spot on the list of states that curse the most. This is one list I thought we'd be much higher on.

The State That Tops The List For The Most Cursing

There are eight states with more foul-mouthed posts than New Jersey, but no state does it better than Maryland.

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They use curse words on their social media posts about 50% more often than we do, and that makes me jealous.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy