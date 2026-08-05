You don't have to be in New Jersey long to know we like to curse in the Garden State, and we are very good at it.

Is This New Jersey's Favorite Curse Word?

When you think of all the places we get to practice cursing in New Jersey, it should come as no surprise that we are masters at it.

We're barely can get out of our driveways each morning, and the colorful quotes are pouring from our mouths like we were paid to do it.

Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

Then we hit the roads, and the flurry of unmentionables continues. We also practice the art of cursing when we see our bills, hear our politicians, and deal with "that" neighbor. We know we curse, but what's the one we are saying most often?

The Top Curse In New Jersey

New Jersey's favorite curse, and this might be a surprise to most of you, doesn't rhyme with luck. That word does release a lot of tension, but it's not #1 on New Jersey's list.

Read More: New Jersey Is Among America's Most Foul-Mouthed States

The curse word that is #1 in New Jersey tension-releiving one that rhymes with sit, as in "you drive like....", and the always effective, "that's a bunch of....".

Photo by Dmitry Vechorko on Unsplash Photo by Dmitry Vechorko on Unsplash

According to Word Tips, our favorite swear word is the 2nd most popular in the nation, right behind the one that rhymes with luck, which is America's #1 curse.

More Surprising New Jersey Cursing News

Here's some more surprising news. The Garden State is ranked #39 for cursing, making us one of the states that swear the least.

Get our free mobile app

I think the ranking simply shows that New Jersey is more efficient and effective with our cursing, and that's a badge of honor.

Best staycations in New Jersey This is your guide to your next New Jersey stay! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce