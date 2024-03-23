New Jersey Is Not Among The Most Foul Mouthed States In America

Recent studies confirm what we're not going to believe anyway. New Jersey is not among the states that curse the most.

There are very few places you can go in New Jersey and not hear the language you'd like to cover your children's ears from.

New Jersey May Not Curse As Much As You Think

However several sources have revealed that when it comes to cursing, New Jersey isn't even close to the top state in the country.

Let's start proving it with this date. Preply ranked the cities that curse the most in America, and not one New Jersey town made their list.

There are other sources to prove the point as well. We uncovered a Thrillist list from a few years ago that ranks states by how much they curse.

Is New Jersey Among The States That Curse The Most?

You must dig deep on this list to find the Garden State. We are ranked as the #37 cursing state in America.

We can't help but wonder if any of the people putting this data together has ever driven on the Garden State Parkway.

Let's give you one more source that proves if you've come to New Jersey to curse up a storm, you came to the wrong state.

The website Digg reported about the states that curse the most often on Reddit, and New Jersey did not make that list of the top ten states either.

I think we've been able to prove that our expectations for how much cursing we hear in New Jersey are overrated.

