Mask off — NJ hospitals drop mask mandates

New Jersey's largest hospital groups are dropping mask mandates for visitors at most facilities while admission for COVID infection continues to drop.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID data tracker lists infection and hospitalization rates as low in every New Jersey county with the exception of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

Statewide, the CDC says hospitalizations for COVID have dropped 5% in the last week. A total of 16,158 patients have been admitted with COVID symptoms.

A brief spike in COVID rates last month prompted a return to mask mandates at all Hackensack Meridian Health facilities. RWJBarnabas Health also tightened mask restrictions last month, but stopped short of imposing a full mandate.

As of this morning, HMH has lifted the mask mandate at all but the following facilities:

🔴 Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel

🔴 Old Bridge Medical Center

🔴 Southern Ocean Medical Center in Strafford

Masks are required for all staff, patients and guests.

At all other HMH facilities, masks are suggested, but not required.

RWJBarnabas Health has updated information posted to its website that requires masks "at all times when in the presence of patients."

Guests and visitors are urged to maintain physical distance to the wash hands before and after a visit.

Both HMH and RWJ urge individuals who may have been exposed to COVID or show symptoms of respiratory illness to delay visiting the hospital until they are symptom free.

Both hospital groups do have specific circumstances that do require patients and guests to wear a mask even where a blanket mandate is not in place.

Last mandate to go

The mask mandate for healthcare settings was among the last mandates to be lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy.

It wasn't until April of this year, three years after the start of the pandemic, that Murphy finally lifted his universal directive that required masks in all health care settings.

At the time, Murphy said he understood if people wanted to keep masking up.

"Just because it’s not mandated doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask yourself,” he said on News12 New Jersey, "If you feel comfortable, based on your circumstances wearing one, go ahead and wear one."

There has been no indication that state health officials are considering a return to a universal mask policy.

