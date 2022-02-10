NJ hospitals resume patient visits as COVID cases drop

New Jersey hospitals are again allowing visitation of patients as COVID metrics continue to fall statewide.

The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) updated it's guidance on patient visitation this week, moving to a "Code Yellow" status.

Visitors had been banned from most hospitals since December as COVID cases spiked.

Under Code Yellow guidelines:

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients, except for circumstances approved by the care team.

No visitors are allowed for those who are immunocompromised, except for circumstances approved by the care team.

Other types of patients may have one visitor at a time. They must follow requirements on masking, symptom screening and other precautions.

In addition to the color coded guidance, the following rules apply at all times:

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, except for exceptions approved by the care team.

All visitors will be required to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment.

Bandanas, gaiters or masks with exhalation valves are not permitted because they don't provide sufficient protection.

All visitors must undergo symptom and temperature checks upon entering the hospital.

All visitors must perform hand hygiene before visiting a patient.

Once in the hospital, visitors must remain in the patient’s room (or emergency department bay) throughout the visit, except when directed otherwise by hospital staff.

All visitors must comply with hospital requirements to minimize the potential spread of infection.

New Jersey's largest hospital groups are amending their policies to allow visitations under the NJHA guidance.

RWJBarnabas Health began allowing visitors at its' hospitals on Wednesday.

Hackensack Meridian Health updated their visitors policy at four of their facilities.

Atlantic Healthcare has yet to announce any changes at it's healthcare centers.

Hospitals can, and often do, have facility specific restrictions. Call or check their websites before leaving to visit a patient.

