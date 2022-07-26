Where are NJ’s best hospitals? New ranking’s top picks for state and region

In evaluating nearly 100 hospitals in New Jersey, U.S. News & World Report has identified what it considers the top 15 facilities in the Garden State, several of which rank nationally in a variety of specializations.

Morristown Medical Center came in first overall, with scores for seven of the 14 other hospitals tying them in sixth place, and two more tying for 13th.

Some of the hospitals also cracked the rankings of the greater New York and Philadelphia regions.

Get our free mobile app

Hackensack Meridian Health Sanzari and Hovnanian Children's Hospitals ranked No. 1 among New Jersey children's hospitals, coming in 34th in the United States for pediatric nephrology (kidney diagnosis and treatment).

These are New Jersey's top hospitals overall, plus how U.S. News & World Report stacked them up against others in their particular region, and across the country.

1. Morristown Medical Center, Morristown

Morristown Medical Center Rooke Plaza (Atlantic Health) (Atlantic Health) loading...

9th in New York region

Nationally:

23rd in orthopedics

in orthopedics 28th in obstetrics and gynecology

in obstetrics and gynecology 46th in cardiology and heart surgery

2. Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack

Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

10th in New York region

Nationally:

31st in urology

in urology 42nd in neurology and neurosurgery

in neurology and neurosurgery 43rd in cardiology and heart surgery

in cardiology and heart surgery 43rd in orthopedics

3. Valley Hospital, Ridgewood

16th in New York region

4. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick (Google Street View) loading...

20th in New York region

5. Overlook Medical Center, Summit

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) (Atlantic Health) loading...

22nd in New York region

6 (tie). AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. (Google Maps) AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. (Google Maps) loading...

6 (tie). Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston

24th in New York region (tie)

6 (tie). Cooper University Health Care—Camden, Camden

Doctors Brief Media On Corzine's Injuries (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) loading...

12th in Philadelphia region (tie)

6 (tie). Englewood Hospital, Englewood

24th in New York region (tie)

6 (tie). Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Neptune

(Hackensack Meridian Health) (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

24th in New York region (tie)

Part of Hackensack Meridian Health Sanzari and Hovnanian Children's Hospitals ranking of No. 1 children's hospital in New Jersey

6 (tie). Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro

(Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center) (Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center) loading...

24th in New York region (tie)

6. Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Voorhees

Virtua Voorhees Hospital (Virtua Health) Virtua Voorhees Hospital (Virtua Health) loading...

12th in Philadelphia region (tie)

13 (tie). Jefferson Health—Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township, Stratford

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital (Jefferson Health) Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital (Jefferson Health) loading...

15th in Philadelphia region

13 (tie). Ocean University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Brick Township

29th in New York region

15. Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden (Google Maps) Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden (Google Maps) loading...

16th in Philadelphia region

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.