Where are NJ’s best hospitals? New ranking’s top picks for state and region
In evaluating nearly 100 hospitals in New Jersey, U.S. News & World Report has identified what it considers the top 15 facilities in the Garden State, several of which rank nationally in a variety of specializations.
Morristown Medical Center came in first overall, with scores for seven of the 14 other hospitals tying them in sixth place, and two more tying for 13th.
Some of the hospitals also cracked the rankings of the greater New York and Philadelphia regions.
Hackensack Meridian Health Sanzari and Hovnanian Children's Hospitals ranked No. 1 among New Jersey children's hospitals, coming in 34th in the United States for pediatric nephrology (kidney diagnosis and treatment).
These are New Jersey's top hospitals overall, plus how U.S. News & World Report stacked them up against others in their particular region, and across the country.
1. Morristown Medical Center, Morristown
9th in New York region
Nationally:
- 23rd in orthopedics
- 28th in obstetrics and gynecology
- 46th in cardiology and heart surgery
2. Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack
10th in New York region
Nationally:
- 31st in urology
- 42nd in neurology and neurosurgery
- 43rd in cardiology and heart surgery
- 43rd in orthopedics
3. Valley Hospital, Ridgewood
16th in New York region
4. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick
20th in New York region
5. Overlook Medical Center, Summit
22nd in New York region
6 (tie). AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City
6 (tie). Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston
24th in New York region (tie)
6 (tie). Cooper University Health Care—Camden, Camden
12th in Philadelphia region (tie)
6 (tie). Englewood Hospital, Englewood
24th in New York region (tie)
6 (tie). Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Neptune
24th in New York region (tie)
Part of Hackensack Meridian Health Sanzari and Hovnanian Children's Hospitals ranking of No. 1 children's hospital in New Jersey
6 (tie). Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro
24th in New York region (tie)
6. Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Voorhees
12th in Philadelphia region (tie)
13 (tie). Jefferson Health—Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township, Stratford
15th in Philadelphia region
13 (tie). Ocean University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Brick Township
29th in New York region
15. Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden
16th in Philadelphia region
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
