These 7 New Jersey Hospitals are among the best in the country

Accidents happen and sometimes they end up with you in the hospital. Whether it's a routine visit, a medical emergency, or a scheduled surgery, we have all made that expensive trip to the hospital.

Hospitals can be scary. Especially if you're not familiar with how reliable they are. Well here is your answer. Newsweek released their yearly "World's Best Hospital- United States list" for 2022. However, this isn't the first time a website has said New Jersey has some of the top hospitals.

There were 414 hospitals ranked across the United States and New Jersey had seven of them in the rankings.

The rankings were decided by three factors. Peer recommendation Was 50 percent of the final score. While patient experience counted for 15 percent. Also, medical KPIs (KPI is a well-defined performance measure that is used to observe, analyze, optimize, and transform a healthcare process to increase satisfaction for both patients and healthcare providers alike) counted for 30 percent.

Over 80,000 medical experts participated in the rankings. They were asked to recommend hospitals they thought were the best. The key here was that they were not allowed to pick their employer.

Check out the seven New Jersey hospitals that made the list:

Morristown Medical Center

Coming in 46th, Morristown Medical scored an overall rating of 69.56%. This is the highest ranked hospital in New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center

Coming in 57th, Hackensack University Medical Center scored an overall rating of 69.09%

Valley Hospital in Ridgewood

Coming in 111th, Valley Hospital in Ridgewood scored an overall rating of 66.04%

Overlook Medical Center

Coming in 168th, Overlook Medical Center in Summit scored an overall rating of 64.87%

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Coming in 235th, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center scored an overall rating of 63.75%

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Coming in 333rd, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center scored an overall rating of 62.54%

Monmouth Medical Center

Coming in 414th, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch scored an overall rating of 61.33%

