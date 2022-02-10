These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades.

The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Such analysis included treatments across 17 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome — meaning those that made the list delivered better outcomes than 95% of hospitals in the nation, according to Healthgrades.

The five New Jersey hospitals honored as among either America's 50 Best Hospitals, or America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022 are as follows.

Overlook Medical Center

99 Beauvoir Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

Overlook Medical Center has been ranked among America's 50 Best Hospitals for a third year in a row (2022, 2021, 2020), as well as for the following:

- America's 100 Best Critical Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Stroke Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Neurosciences Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Pulmonary Care Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

The Summit hospital, part of the Atlantic Health system, also was ranked for the first time among America's 100 Best Spine Surgery.

Morristown Medical Center

100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

It's three years in a row for Morristown Medical Center receiving America's 50 Best Hospitals Award. The Morris County hospital, within the Atlantic Health system, also received the following honors:

- America's 50 Best Vascular Surgery (2022, 2021)

- America's 100 Best Cardiac Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Critical Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Stroke Care Excellence Award (2022)

- Surgical Care Excellence Award (2022)

Valley Hospital

223 N Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Valley Hospital, part of Valley Health System, has ranked for a third straight year among America's 250 Best Hospitals Award.

The Bergen County medical center also was honored for a first time with a Surgical Care Excellence Award, as well as the following:

- America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Stroke Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Neurosciences Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Pulmonary Care Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753

For the second year in a row, Jersey Shore University Medical Center has been named among America's 250 Best Hospitals (2022, 2021).

The Monmouth County hospital, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health system, also was honored for the following:

- America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2022)

- America's 100 Best Stroke Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award (2022, 2021)

- Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award (2022)

- Neurosciences Excellence Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

94 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston, NJ 07039

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center has been honored among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022.

The Essex County hospital, part of the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health system (formerly Saint Barnabas Medical Center) also has been awarded the following:

- America's 100 Best Cardiac Care (2022, 2021, 2020)

- America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2022, 2021)

- America's 100 Best Pulmonary Care (2022, 2021)

- Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award (2022, 2021)

