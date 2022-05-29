Just what NJ needed: Another wild and crazy reality TV show
The creator of MTV'S "Jersey Shore," SallyAnn Salsano, is back with another New Jersey-based reality sitcom show.
"Semi-Pro" is a show about the Jersey Sharks and New Jersey Stags semi-pro football teams.
Just like the "Jersey Shore" the show will be an about "larger than life personalities" and will show all the wild drunken antics the players get involved in
The Jersey Sharks home games were filmed at J.P Stevens High School and The New Jersey Stags home games were filmed at Newton High in Sussex County.
The show isn't only teams from New Jersey with New York and the "Tri-State" having teams as well.
TruTV has picked up the show from Salsano's 495 Productions, which is scheduled to run 10 half an hour episodes in its first season. TruTV will decide if it's worth renewing after that.
Here's TruTV's official description of the new show.
"New York and New Jersey’s most passionate semi-professional football teams as they try (and oh, man, do they try) to chase their dreams while juggling their grown-up responsibilities that get in the way of defeating their rivals. "
"Semi-Pro" is set to release sometime in 2023
Time will tell if "Semi-Pro" will become a hit. However, the biggest test for the show is yet to come. Will New Jersey accept the show or will it be heavily criticized like the "Jersey Shore".