How expensive is it to have a baby in New Jersey?

There are plenty of questions when deciding to have a baby.

Are we ready for a huge commitment? Does my state allow a leave of absence from work? Are we physical and mentally prepared? Can I afford the cost of having a baby and afford everything once the child is here?

My wife Sierra and I recently welcomed our son into the world on Feb. 24 and it cost us a decent amount, even with insurance. Which led me to wonder: Just how expensive it is to have a baby in New Jersey compared to other states?

The average regular delivery in the United States costs around $4,700 with insurance and without insurance around $11,000 in 2021. C-sections births cost around $7,000 with insurance and $14,000 without it.

Now to New Jersey, and you may want to sit down before reading this. New Jersey is in a five-way tie for childbirth's most expensive state, coming in around $28,000 dollars. This is triple the national average. Only New York, California, Nevada, and Florida come close.

If $28,000 was not enough you still need to put the nursery together. According to momlovesbest.com after adding all toys, crib, dresser, changing pad, bassinet, and more together, you are looking to spend around $100,000.

The bottom line is simple, New Jersey needs to fix their delivery cost. When you add to this everything else, from food to doctor's visits, it may seem a little overwhelming. However, this article is not meant to discourage you.

Having a good support system is always helpful. Also, having a baby shower can drastically cut costs. Being a parent is tough but an experience I wouldn't change for the world. Wait till you are ready, have plenty of discussions, and best of luck!

