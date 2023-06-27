Welcome to the world, Tyler James Zarrow!

New Jersey's population increased by (at least) one Monday!

My wife Amy and I are thrilled to introduce you to Tyler James Zarrow, born Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:58 a.m. He is 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 22 inches of pure sunshine.

Tyler James Zarrow is the fourth son of Dan and Amy Zarrow. (Amy Zarrow) Tyler James Zarrow is the fourth son of Dan and Amy Zarrow. (Amy Zarrow) loading...

It seems like just yesterday that we were announcing the big news that we were expecting our fourth baby boy. And now he's here!

Baby is just perfect, quiet and calm and so alert. Although the smallest baby of the family, Tyler is a big boy. (Just like his parents — 6'6" and 5'10".)

A very naked baby Tyler just minutes after birth. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A very naked baby Tyler just minutes after birth. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Mama is a rock star, already on her feet after another cesarean section delivery. And beautiful as always, inside and out. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at JFK University Medical Center who have been taking excellent care of us.

Biggest brother Jackson, bigger brother Griffin, and newly-proclaimed big brother Nathan are so excited to have a new playmate in the #ZarrowBoys clan.

Our very first family portrait. Zarrow, party of six! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Our very first family portrait. Zarrow, party of six! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

And as for Daddy? I'm great! Exhausted. But ready for our great new adventure — my wife and I are now outnumbered 2-to-1, after all!

Look at those beautiful, alert eyes. I wonder what he's thinking about. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Look at those beautiful, alert eyes. I wonder what he's thinking about. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

For the record, naming this little guy was no easy task. Especially after exhausting three of our favorite boy names on our first three sons. And because I have certain rules for our babies: They have to have a nickname and each kid has to have a different first initial than the rest of the family. (My wife thinks my rules are ridiculous, but eventually gave in to my requests.)

Feel free to call him Tyler, Ty, or TJ. We've been calling him "Ty Ty" a lot, and he doesn't seem to mind.

Tyler proudly repping his name as he sleeps peacefully. (Amy Zarrow) Tyler proudly repping his name as he sleeps peacefully. (Amy Zarrow) loading...

There are very few things that would keep me from covering a severe weather day in New Jersey. The birth of Tyler was definitely one of them. (For the record, Tyler and I were watching tornadic storms develop on radar together when he was about an hour old.)

I will be taking a couple weeks off from work to get to know little Tyler and get him settled at home. Thank you so much for your kind words, support, thoughts, and prayers for Tyler and our newly expanded family. We'll continue to provide updates as we can!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and Weatherdaddy for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.