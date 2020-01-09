Welcome to the world, Nathan Daniel Zarrow!

New Jersey's population increased by (at least) one Thursday!

My wife Amy and I are thrilled to introduce you to Nathan Daniel Zarrow, born Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. He is 9 pounds, 4 ounces and 22.5 inches of pure sunshine.

Baby Nathan Zarrow. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

It seems like just yesterday that we were announcing the big news that we were expected. And now he's here!

Baby is healthy and adorable, now resting comfortably after his big entry into the world. He is a big boy, just like his brother (and his parents). And everyone has commented how long his feet are!

Baby Nathan Zarrow. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Mama is absolutely a rock star. And beautiful, as always, inside and out. I know she's glad to not be pregnant anymore, although she does have some recovery time ahead. She's currently napping peacefully on the other side of the room. Special thanks to all our doctors and nurses who took extra good care of us today.

Now-biggest-brother Jackson and newly-middle-child Griffin are so excited to have a new playmate in the family. I know the love they have for each other will translate to the newest member of the #ZarrowBoys clan.

And as for Daddy? I'm great! Exhausted. Exhilarated. Starving. And ready for our great new adventure — my wife and I are now outnumbered, after all!

Baby Nathan Zarrow and his proud and exhausted Daddy. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

After an exhaustive search and endless late-night discussions, we finally settled on the name Nathan. He's not named after anyone in particular — we just really liked the name. (And apparently, we like names that end in "n".) The clincher was probably back in September when I solicited name suggestions on-air and online. Hundreds upon hundreds of wonderful ideas. But we were flabbergasted that not a single person said Nathan! I considered it a sign.

Baby now joins such prominent figures as Nate the Great (children's literature), Nathan Detroit (from Guys and Dolls, Nathan Lane (Broadway actor), Nathan Hale (Revoluationary War hero), Nathan Scott (from One Tree Hill), and a certain famous hot dog brand.

Baby Nathan Zarrow. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

I will be taking a couple weeks off to get to know little Nathan and get him settled at home. (Weather-permitting, of course.) Thank you so much for your kind words, support, thoughts, and prayers for Nathan and our newly expanded family. We'll continue to provide updates as we can!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and Weatherdaddy Extraordinaire for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest baby news! (Oh, and forecast and realtime weather updates too.)