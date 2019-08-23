Big news from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his family

This forecast calls for a bundle of sunshine!

First came Jackson, born June 5, 2015.

Then came little Griffin, born February 21, 2018.

Now, my wife Amy and I are excited to announce to the world that our family is about to grow once again, as we are expecting another baby, due January 2020!

(Photo credit: Amy Zarrow's uterus)

It's a boy! (Sorry, we decided to not host a grand gender reveal party this time around!)

Throughout history, lots of great things have come in "threes" — Musketeers, Stooges, Little Pigs, strikes in an out, primary colors, french hens, rings in a circus, blind mice, feet in a yard, etc, etc, etc. Now we can add the Zarrow boys to that illustrious list!

Soon-to-be-biggest-brother Jackson is incredibly excited to have another playmate soon. His list of baby name suggestions is hysterical, generally after characters in Blaze and the Monster Machines, Paw Patrol, and Super Mario.

Soon-to-be-middle-child Griffin doesn't really understand what's going on. But I can tell you that he already has the personality of an attention-hungry, goofball middle child!

And Amy is doing great — definitely feeling the symptoms of pregnancy, but already in love with our healthy, rapidly-growing son. As her belly grows, she just gets more and more beautiful!

(Photo: Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

We have not chosen a name yet for Baby Z #3. And, due to both superstition and tradition, we will be keeping our short list and final choice for baby boy's name hush-hush until his birth day. (FYI, we have already ruled out any weather-related names!)

Yes, it is rather inconvenient for a weatherman to have a baby and take paternity leave in the middle of the winter season. (Kind of hard to plan these things, ya know...) Don't worry, we'll make it work! (A special shout-out and heartfelt thank you to my colleagues and co-workers for all their love and support.)

(Photo: Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Of course, we will keep you updated, both here and via social media, until baby's arrival in about 20 weeks!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Weatherdaddy and Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather and baby updates.