☑️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill will move her family into Drumthwacket this summer

☑️ The move cuts a long daily commute from Montclair to Trenton

☑️ It marks the first full-time resident at Drumthwacket since 2004

PRINCETON — New Jersey's first family will move into the governor's residence during the summer.

The sounds of a family will once again fill Drumthwacket when Gov. Mikie Sherrill, her husband and four children leave behind their Montclair home for the 16,000 square foot, 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom home on 12 acres along Route 206 in Princeton.

No governor has called Drumthwacket home since James McGreevey moved in with his then-wife from Woodbridge. Phil Murphy and Chris Christie hosted events and occasionally spent the night, but their families remained in Middletown and Mendham Township, respectively.

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Gov. Sherrill's statement on moving into Drumthwacket

“From Day One this administration has committed to getting to work in Trenton to deliver on our commitments. We’re thrilled to further strengthen that commitment by living full time in the Governor’s official residence and being much closer to the Capital City and the State House," Sherrill said in a written statement. “Drumthwacket is the people’s house, and we look also forward to continuing to bring it to life for New Jersey residents and highlight all the incredible history it offers."

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Map shows locations on Montclair, Princeton and Trenton Map shows locations on Montclair, Princeton and Trenton (Google Maps/Camva) loading...

Long commute and security could be behind the move

The official governor's mansion is 20 miles from the Statehouse in Trenton. During a press conference on Inauguration Day, the governor indicated she would stay in Montclair because of her school-age children. But the 50+ mile, nearly 90-minute commute could be grueling, according to Michah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

"It does not surprise me. Cutting an hour or more off of your commute every day means that's more time you can focus on the job, which is great. So that part of it makes a lot of sense," Rasmussen told New Jersey 101.5. "The other thing that comes to mind immediately is that the State Police are all set up for executive protection at Drumthwacket. They have built out their capacity to do that over the years."

Rasmussen said that the route Sherrill will take along Route 206 into Trenton is full of history, going back to when Morven, also in Princeton, was the official residence for five governors.

"Woodrow Wilson took Route 206 to and from work every day in Princeton. I think it's an exciting part of New Jersey's history and New Jersey's traditions," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen does not think it will matter to the average taxpayer where Sherrill lives.

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