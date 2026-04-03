🐻 A bear cub was found alone in a roadside ditch in Union Township, prompting a response from New Jersey State Police.

🚓 Troopers from the Perryville Station safely rescued and transported the cub from the scene to ensure its well-being.

🌲 The cub was later handed over to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection for proper care and evaluation.

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — It was no joke when New Jersey State Police received an unusual call on April 1st about a bear cub in need of assistance in Hunterdon County.

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Bear cub rescued from a roadside ditch in Union Township (NJSP via Facebook) Bear cub rescued from a roadside ditch in Union Township (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

Bear cub rescued along Route 78 in Hunterdon County

At around 1:37 pm, troopers from Troop “B” Perryville Station in Hampton, responded to a call on Route 78 at milepost 12.2 in Union Township.

A bear cub was spotted abandoned and alone in a roadside ditch and in need of immediate assistance.

Bear cub rescued from a roadside ditch in Union Township (NJSP via Facebook) Bear cub rescued from a roadside ditch in Union Township (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

NJ State Police safely secure stranded wildlife

The furry little thing was safely secured, transported back to the police barracks, and later released to the Department of Environmental Protection for proper care.

NJ DEP takes over care of rescued bear cub

“Thanks to the swift response of the troopers, the cub is now safe and receiving the attention he needs,” according to the NJ State Police Facebook page.

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