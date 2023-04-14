Someone you know is joining the big 2023 NJ baby boom
Do you know someone expecting a baby this year? You probably do — perhaps even several friends who are looking forward to expanding their family sometime in the next nine months.
I don't have any empirical evidence that 2023 will feature a significant uptick of births in New Jersey. Just a ton of friends posting about their pregnancy progress on social media.
The timing is about right too. With the worst days, months, and years of COVID-19 now firmly in the rearview mirror, New Jersey hospitals are getting back to some semblance of "normal". That means relaxed visitor restrictions and fewer concerns for birthing a child into the middle of a pandemic.
Oh, and speaking of pregnancy and babies and expanding families ... I have some big news to share!
My wife Amy and I are excited to announce to the world that we will be welcoming a new member of the Zarrow family this summer. Our little bundle of sunshine is pretty far along at this point, with an expected due date in early July.
Amy is doing very well. More beautiful than ever, of course. And I give her a lot of credit (and many neck and back massages) for wrangling three kids while waddling around, working full-time, managing doctors appointments, preparing the nursery, etc.
Amy's doctor is very pleased with the growth and development of Baby Z. Thumbs up all around.
Big brothers Jackson (7), Griffin (5), and Nathan (3) can't wait to welcome a new member of their brat pack.
As for the baby's gender?
Yup, it's another boy!
Our fruitless search for an XX chromosome pair is not a huge surprise, looking up the Zarrow family tree:
—I will have four sons.
—I have one brother.
—My father has two brothers.
—My grandfather had one brother.
—My great-grandfather had a brother. And a sister.
Pearl Zarrow was the last girl relative in my direct lineage, born in 1899. 124+ years and 4+ generations without a girl! Is it a curse? Or a blessing?
We will keep you posted as our son arrives this summer. (By the way — yes, we have a name picked out, but we're not telling yet!)
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.